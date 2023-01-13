Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
EURUSD Bullish As Key US Inflation Data Approach
2023-01-12 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Break Higher After US CPI Sank US Dollar, Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-13 00:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Optimistic About Softening U.S. Inflation
2023-01-12 08:57:56
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support
2023-01-13 04:00:00
USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY Drop as Japanese Yields Swell
2023-01-12 22:15:03
More View More
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/JPY short-term downward remains intact.
  • ﻿However, the slide appears to be losing steam.
  • What are the signposts to watch?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The fall to a 6-1/2-month low on Thursday confirms that downward momentum in USD/JPY remains intact for now. However, the slide appears to be losing steam as the pair approaches key support.

USD/JPY fell sharply after data showed US inflation was cooling, boosting hopes that the US Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in hiking interest rates going forward. The Japanese yen was also supported by a report that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week’s policy meeting and may take additional steps to correct the distortions in the yield curve.

On technical charts, the fresh multi-month low registered on Thursday is a sign that the trend remains bearish for USD/JPY, which has already fallen 15% from a 32-year high of 151.95 hit in October. On higher timeframe charts, including the weekly chart, momentum continues to be down (see Weekly chart).

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Having said that, the losses in recent weeks have occurred on slower momentum. That is, fresh price lows haven’t been accompanied by fresh lows in momentum, suggesting that the slide is losing steam (see Daily chart). This comes as USD/JPY is approaching quite a strong support area, including, the 89-week moving average, roughly coinciding with the May 2022 low of 126.30.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

On its own, slowing downward momentum on shorter timeframe charts wouldn’t necessarily imply an imminent reversal of the downtrend, unless accompanied by the break of resistance. In this regard, the 132.80-134.80 area is of significance. This includes the 89-period moving average on the 4-hour chart (which has capped corrective rebounds in recent weeks), the upper edge of a downtrend channel since November, and last week’s high.

USD/JPY 240-minutes Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

At a minimum, USD/JPY needs to clear the above-mentioned hurdle to imply that the downtrend was beginning to reverse. Until then, the balance of risks remains skewed to the downside toward the May 2022 low of 126.30.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Still Looking For The Bullish Break
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Still Looking For The Bullish Break
2023-01-12 07:00:00
USD/CNH Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Down
USD/CNH Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Down
2023-01-12 04:00:00
Swiss Franc Tanks Against Euro and the US Dollar. Where to for EUR/CHF and USD/CHF?
Swiss Franc Tanks Against Euro and the US Dollar. Where to for EUR/CHF and USD/CHF?
2023-01-12 02:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Rally Fatigue?
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Rally Fatigue?
2023-01-11 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 13, 2023