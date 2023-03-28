Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
More View More
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000

Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Gold’s rally is showing signs of fatigue.
  • $2000 is quite strong psychological and technical resistance.
  • What are the key levels to watch?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

Gold could find it tough to break above the key psychological $2000 as risk appetite appears to be stabilizing.

First Citizens BancShares takeover of a large part of Silicon Valley Bank, UBS’ move to acquire Credit Suisse, and the willingness of regulators to provide liquidity/backstop facilities have provided comfort to investors that the worst banking shock since the Great Financial Crisis would be contained.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

XAU/USD has risen over 10% since the end of February as worries regarding the global financial sector have overshadowed still-strong US data (US Economic Surprise is at a fresh 10-month high), boosting the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal. Moreover, expectations of a sooner-than-expected pause in the US Fed rate hiking cycle have weighed on US yields, supporting the non-interest-bearing asset.

XAU/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The key focus is now on US Core PCE Price Index for February due on Friday, which is expected flat at 4.7% on-year. A stronger-than-expected print could dent expectations regarding a Fed rate cut. Last week, the Fed indicated it was on the verge of pausing further rate hikes, prompting markets to price in a rate cut as early as Q3-2023.

On technical charts, a negative divergence on the daily and weekly charts indicates XAU/USD’s rally is showing signs of fatigue as it tests crucial psychological and technical resistance (including the April 2022 high) at 2000. To be sure, a retreat isn’t imminent.

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Any break below immediate support at the mid-March low of 1934 would confirm that the upward pressure had faded in the interim. Such a break would trigger a minor double top (the late-March highs), opening the way toward 1875.

Gold’s sharp rebound came about from near-strong support at the end-February low of 1804, coinciding with the 89-day moving average. See “Gold Technical Outlook: A Turnaround on the Cards?”, published March 1.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus
2023-03-27 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-03-27 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-03-27 01:00:00
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
2023-03-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023