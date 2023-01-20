 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bounces Back, Rising Above $1,900
2023-01-19 15:30:35
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD’s medium-term trend could be turning up.
  • A major bullish technical pattern appears to be developing
  • What are the signposts to watch?

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

GBP/USD could be getting ripe for another leg higher which could possibly open the door for a multi-month ascent.

Since late last year, GBP/USD charts have given indications of capitulation/medium-term bottom,highlighted in Octoberand subsequentlyin mid-November. In recent weeks, there has been more evidence supporting the view. The pair has retraced 100 of the August-September decline, which was the ‘last supply point’. A recouping of the losses of the final leg lower tends to indicate that bears are exhausted, implying that the path of least resistance is sideways to up.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

And chances are that the medium-term trend could be turning bullish. The pair is attempting to break above key converged resistance: a slightly upward-sloping trendline from August (now at about 1.2475), roughly coinciding with the December high of 1.2445. A decisive break above would trigger a major reverse head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the July low, the head at the September low, and the right shoulder at the January low), pointing to a potential rise toward the 2021 high of 1.4250.

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Having said that, the path could be bumpy with several hurdles along the way, beginning with the 89-week moving average (WMA) followed by the 200-WMA (now at about 1.2900). Importantly, for the bullish view to hold, GBP/USD needs to stay above the October high of 1.1645. Immediate support is at the early-January low of 1.1840.

Elliot Wave for Advanced Users
Elliot Wave for Advanced Users
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Elliot Wave for Advanced Users
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

