EUR/USD Grasps for Support – Has the Euro Topped?
2022-11-18 15:00:14
USD Forecast: Fed Speakers Stoking Volatility While DXY Consolidates
2022-11-18 10:27:59
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Letup in Geopolitics Weighs on Brent
2022-11-17 08:58:32
Nasdaq 100 Headwinds Could be Structural with Unfavourable Yield Curve Moves
2022-11-17 01:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Recent Gains at Risk as Price Action Hints at Further Downside
2022-11-18 21:00:11
Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed?
2022-11-18 12:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Repairing the Recent Damage
2022-11-18 16:00:01
GBP/USD Latest: Sterling Resolute After Fiscal Statement, UK Retail Sales
2022-11-18 09:10:31
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: In Search of a Direction
2022-11-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Filleted by Fedspeak as US Dollar Resumes Ascendency
2022-11-18 04:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Encouraging Signs For Bulls

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Encouraging Signs For Bulls

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

GBP/USD, BRITISH POUND - Technical Outlook:

  • GBP/USD has risen above key resistance at the September high.
  • Growing odds that the pair could have set a medium-term low.
  • What is the outlook and the signposts to watch?

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD MEDIUM-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The rise above the September high of 1.1740 raises the odds that the worst could well be over for GBP/USD.

Besides valuations, sentiment, positioning, and major long-term support highlighted in October, there are three other reasons why the September low could indeed be a significant floor for GBP/USD. Firstly, the extent of the rebound from early October is the greatest compared with all the corrective rallies since the slide began in mid-2021.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Secondly, the duration of the current rebound has surpassed similar rallies since last year. More often than not, when the extent and the duration of a correction exceed those of the previous corrections, it tends to signify a trend change, at the very least, if not a trend reversal.

Lastly, the rise this month above the September high on the monthly candlestick charts is important. As the monthly chart shows, the September candlestick was the ‘last supply point’. A rise above the final supply zone tends to indicate that bears are exhausted, implying that the path of least resistance is sideways to up in the interim.

GBP/USD Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

A stronger signal that the worst is over for GBP/USD would be a rise above the August high of 1.2295, roughly coinciding with the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.2225).Key support is at the early-November low of 1.1150 –a break below 1.1150 would be a serious blow to the nascent uptrend.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

