Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail Bets

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Euro Price Setups after PMI, FX Intervention? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-10-04 11:10:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
2023-10-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will US Job Data Serve to Deepen XAU/USD’s Bearish Trend?
2023-10-04 16:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls Further on Soaring Real Yields
2023-10-04 08:03:51
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by PMI Beat, Can It Hold?
2023-10-04 13:00:42
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout Looms
2023-10-04 19:35:00
More View More
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail Bets

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – IGCS Update

  • Canadian Dollar heading for worst 2-weeks since mid-February
  • Meanwhile, retail traders continue to increase downside exposure
  • USD/CAD achieves key bullish breakout, but momentum fading
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Canadian Dollar is heading towards its worst 2-week period against the US Dollar since the middle of February with USD/CAD up about 1.8 percent so far. Retail traders have been responding by increasing downside exposure, which can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). The latter often functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, will USD/CAD continue higher from here?

USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that only about 27% of retail traders are net-long USD/CAD. Since most of them are biased to the downside, this suggests that prices may continue falling down the road. This is as downside exposure increased by 1.77% and 29.04% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of recent changes and overall exposure offers a stronger bullish outlook.

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% -1% -4%
Weekly -47% 50% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

Canadian Dollar Daily Chart

On the daily chart below, USD/CAD has confirmed a breakout above the key 1.3668 inflection zone. The latter has its beginning from earlier this year, around April. Heading into Thursday’s European trading session, the exchange rate is aiming lower. Recent gains have been occurring alongside negative RSI divergence.

This shows that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. Still, in September, we saw the 50-day Moving Average hold as support, maintaining the broader upside focus. It may very well again in the event of a pronounced drawdown. That would place the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3568. Otherwise, extending higher turns the focus on the March high of 1.3862.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 Canadian Dollar Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
2023-10-04 23:00:00
Rising yields and USD Hamper Risky Stocks, Yen on Intervention Watch
Rising yields and USD Hamper Risky Stocks, Yen on Intervention Watch
2023-10-04 14:54:19
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Fall After Support Breakout, Retail Bullish Bets
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Fall After Support Breakout, Retail Bullish Bets
2023-10-04 05:00:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD 2-Week Performance Set for Worst Since Early July?
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD 2-Week Performance Set for Worst Since Early July?
2023-10-03 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023