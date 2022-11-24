 Skip to Content
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI's
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold's Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Gold's Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Down But Not Out

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Down But Not Out

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • Bitcoin’s failure to extend lower recently is an encouraging sign for bulls.
  • Has BTC/USD capitulated?
  • What are the possible scenarios at the key signposts to watch?

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

BITCOIN SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL OUTLOOK - NEUTRAL

The apparent failure of Bitcoin to extend its losses in the past two weeks could be an early sign that cryptocurrencies may have run their bearish course for now.

Granted, price action is still unfolding and BTC/USD could still embark on another leg lower. However, the stalling of the down move recently keeps alive the possibility that the early-November decline could be ‘capitulation’. If this were indeed the case, a base-building process in BTC/USD could be in play – a relatively high probability scenario highlighted on November 15.

BTC/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Momentum on the weekly chart didn’t make a new low as spot fell below its June bottom of 17590. Momentum is indicative of force, and when support levels are broken with stronger downside conviction, this generally signifies further weakness in price. The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now above its June low, suggesting positive momentum divergence (a new low in price associated with a higher low in momentum).

BTC/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

One of the signposts to watch for Scenario 1 to play out would be a break above immediate resistance at the mid-November high of 17170. Such a move would indicate that immediate downward pressure is beginning to ease. A stronger signal would be a rise above the November 10 high of 18140, which could bring into play the 5 November high of 21470, near the 200-day moving average.

The second scenario, and a relatively low probability one, would see BTC/USD extend its weakness initially toward the 2019 high of 13895, and possibly lower. A decisive break below the November 9 low of 15510 could be the first signpost to watch for the bearish scenario to unfold.

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

