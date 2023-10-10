Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.11% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 48.32% 51.68% 0.83% Daily -11.86% Weekly 29.70% Daily 21.11% Weekly 13.94% Daily 2.57% Weekly

Germany 40 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 1% 30% 14% Weekly -12% 21% 3%

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 29 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80, price has moved 0.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.83% higher than yesterday and 11.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.70% higher than yesterday and 21.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.