Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.11% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BULLISH
|48.32%
|51.68%
0.83% Daily
-11.86% Weekly
29.70% Daily
21.11% Weekly
13.94% Daily
2.57% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|30%
|14%
|Weekly
|-12%
|21%
|3%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 29 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80, price has moved 0.12% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.83% higher than yesterday and 11.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.70% higher than yesterday and 21.11% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.