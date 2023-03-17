 Skip to Content
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
News
Crude Oil Prices Face Competing Themes: Cooling Bank Volatility & Fed Policy Bets
2023-03-17 01:00:00
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
News
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
2023-03-17 14:55:01
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-17 03:00:00
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices rally as bond yields take a turn to the downside
  • U.S. banking sector turmoil weighs on sentiment, boosting appetite for defensive assets
  • This article looks at key XAU/USD technical levels to watch in the coming days
Most Read: Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?

After a modest pullback on Thursday, gold prices (XAUUSD) resumed their advance on Friday, rallying more than 2% to ~$1,965 and heading for their best week since November of last year, boosted by falling U.S. Treasury yields and stronger safe-haven demand.

While sentiment seemed to be on the mend following news that 11 large U.S. financial institutions have banded together to rescue First Republic Bank, the cheerful mood was short-lived on Wall Street, with traders acknowledging that the banking sector turmoil is still unresolved. This is benefiting defensive assets.

The market narrative is in a flux, but the fear now is that collective aid by top banks to prop up their beleaguered peer may spread the crisis rather than contain it. Why, because if the smaller regional lender were to fail, the aiding institutions would be exposed to large losses, increasing the risks of contagion.

In this environment, gold is likely to retain a bullish bias. In fact, gains could be meaningful if threats of financial instability lead the Fed to pause its tightening cycle at its March gathering. Although investors are expecting a 25 bp hike at this meeting, a pause should not be entirely ruled out if market conditions worsen in the coming days.

In terms of technical analysis, XAU/USD is now challenging trendline resistance in the $1,960/$1,965 area following the recent rally. If prices break above this barrier, bulls could launch an attack on February’s high near $1,975. On further strength, the focus shifts to the April 2022 high just a touch above the psychological $2,000 level.

On the flip side, if sellers regain control of the market and spark a pullback, initial support rests around the $1,900 region. Below that, we have the 50-day simple moving average near $1,875 and $1,860 thereafter.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Prices Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

