Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem
2023-03-16 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

ECB hikes by 50 basis points - stands ready to provide liquidity if necessary

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices move lower on Thursday, but have rallied significantly over the course of the past week
  • Fundamentals remain supportive for defensive assets as the banking sector crisis has not been resolved entirely
  • This article looks at key XAU/USD technical levels to watch in the coming sessions
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are moving slightly lower on Thursday, undermined by the rebound in the equity space, but they have soared in recent days, rising nearly 6% over the past week, after bouncing off technical support located around the 2023 lows.

The precious metal’s gains have been driven by rapidly falling interest rates, with the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield trading near its lowest level since September of 2022 amid a dovish repricing of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

The plunge in bond yields can be linked to the turmoil in the U.S. banking sector following the collapse this month of two U.S. regional lenders - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York. The failure of these two entities after a swift and brutal bank run sent tremors across markets, prompting the Federal Reserve to launch emergency measures to shore up depository institutions and prevent systemic risks from triggering a large crisis.

Gold is considered a safe-haven asset, so it tends to perform well in times of heightened uncertainty, high volatility, and financial stress. It is therefore not surprising that it has rallied strongly in the last few trading sessions despite today's modest pullback.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 2% 0%
Weekly -27% 59% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Focusing on the outlook, growing financial stability risks will skew gold prices to the upside in the near term, especially if banking woes get worse as that could nudge the U.S. central bank to embrace a more cautious approach. This last scenario could ultimately weaken the U.S. dollar and push Treasury rates lower. There are lots of moving parts right now, so traders carefully monitor the situation with banks.

In terms of technical analysis, XAU/USD is currently sitting below trendline resistance crossing the $1,960 area following its recent advance. If bullish momentum picks up and prices clear this barrier in the coming days, gold could be on its way to retesting its 2023 highs near $1,975. On further strength, the focus shifts to the April 2022 swing high just a touch below the psychological $2,000 level.

On the flip side, if sellers resurface and trigger a meaningful bearish reversal, initial support rests at around the $1,900 area. Below that, we have the 50-day simple moving average near $1,875 and $1,860 thereafter.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Gold Futures Prices Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023