S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
Euro Poised Amidst Market Turmoil Ahead of CPI Data and ECB. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
More View More
S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand

S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 sinks on Wednesday as the U.S. banking crisis knocks on Europe’s door
  • U.S. dollar rallies on flight to safety moves despite the sharp pullback in U.S. Treasury yields
  • Market attention now shifts to the FOMC’s monetary policy announcement next week, with traders increasingly positioning for a dovish outcome
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold and Silver Forecast - SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets

U.S. stocks were sharply lower on Wednesday as the banking storm continued to deteriorate and spread to Europe, prompting Credit Suisse Group’s shares to plunge more than 20% to their lowest level on record and sending the lender’s credit default swaps near distressed territory.

Risk-off mood also boosted defensive assets, bolstering U.S. Treasury prices. While this move led to a sharp pullback in bond yields across the curve, the U.S. dollar managed to gain ground against most of its peers, with the DXY index up about 1.3% - a clear sign of strong haven demand in the FX space.

Turning to the S&P 500, the most important equity market benchmark in the world was down more than 1.5% to 3,859 around noon in New York, with financials and materials leading losses on Wall Street and utilities attempting to buck the trend considering their defensive nature compared to other sectors.

In recent days, sentiment has been on a declining path after the collapse of two key U.S. banks (SVB and SBNY). Granted, their failure involved some idiosyncratic factors, but aggressive monetary policy also played a role, with higher rates dragging the value of fixed-income assets owned by these institutions.

Investors fear that the Fed's forceful tightening campaign could soon break something in the system and provoke a major crisis. Although policymakers have stepped up to shore up struggling lenders by providing emergency liquidity, Wall Street believes these measures are insufficient to restore calm and prevent further contagion.

In any case, we’ll hear more from the FOMC next week when it announces its March decision. Expectations are in a flux, but pricing suggests 51% odds of a quarter-point hike versus a 49% chance of no move at all. See FedWatch tool chart below for clarification.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS FOR THE MARCH FOMC MEETING

image1.png

Source: CME Group

In terms of personal bias, I am inclined to believe that the central bank could deliver a 25 bp hike, but its decision could be accompanied by a dovish statement, signaling a temporary pause in the tightening cycle to safeguard the financial system at a time of heightened stress.

A pause, which could give policymakers time to monitor the situation and assess systemic risks, is likely to support the S&P 500, paving the way for a short-term rally, though gains may be short-lived considering the outlook for corporate earnings and the economy as a whole.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -15% -4%
Weekly 6% -12% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After recent losses, the S&P 500 is firmly below its 200-day simple moving average and the long-term descending trendline that has guided prices lower since early 2022, a bearish signal. If downside pressure intensifies, initial support rests at ~3,765, near the December 2022 lows and the 61.8% Fib retracement of the October 2022/February 2023 advance. Below that, the next floor is seen at 3,700.

On the flip side, if buyers resurface and regain control of the market, driving the S&P 500 higher, the first technical resistance to monitor lies around the 3,900 area. After that, the 200-day simple moving average is the next upside focus, followed by short-term trendline resistance crossing by the psychological 4,000 level.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Bank Stocks Renew Their Heavy Sell-Off as Contagion Fears Return
European Bank Stocks Renew Their Heavy Sell-Off as Contagion Fears Return
2023-03-15 11:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
FTSE, DAX on the Decline as Banking Stocks Lead Declines
FTSE, DAX on the Decline as Banking Stocks Lead Declines
2023-03-13 16:45:31
Fed Steps In to Avoid Systemic Risks After SVB Fallout. Is the S&P 500 Safe?
Fed Steps In to Avoid Systemic Risks After SVB Fallout. Is the S&P 500 Safe?
2023-03-13 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023