EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem
2023-03-16 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Animal Spirits Set Free as Big Banks Unite to Save First Republic

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST:

  • Nasdaq 100 rallies despite rebound in Treasury yields as positive market mood boosts appetite for riskier assets
  • Sentiment improves following news that bank giants, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, have joined forces to rescue regional lender First Republic
  • This article looks at key Nasdaq 100 technical levels to watch in the near term
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Most Read: Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Slips but Retains Bullish Bias on Bank Sector Mayhem

The Nasdaq 100 surged on Thursday as market sentiment took a turn for the better after Credit Suisse tapped a lifeline from Swiss regulators and big U.S. financial firms joined forces to rescue First Republic Bank, a regional depository institution on the brink of failure following the collapse of SVB and SBNY.

In late afternoon operations, the Nasdaq 100 was on track for a daily gain of nearly 3%, trading at its highest level in a month (12,720), with Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia rallying more than 4% despite the sharp rebound in Treasury yields, which saw the 2-year note rise more than 20 bps to 4.13% in a volatile session.

Investors cheered news that JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and PNC have allegedly teamed up to deposit some $30 billion with First Republic Bank, in a U.S. government-led effort to shore up troubled lending institutions amid growing systemic risks.

Today's developments, along with the Federal Reserve's emergency measures put in place on Sunday to offer loans to regional lenders facing liquidity constraints, may temporarily ease Wall Street’s concerns about a banking sector meltdown, but the underlying malady is still unresolved and may flare up again soon.

2023 FED FUTURES IMPLIED YIELDS & TREASURY RATES

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Looking ahead, the equity market remains in a precarious position. Sentiment may seem to be on the mend following a couple of bullish days on Wall Street, but the broader outlook continues to be challenging in the face of sticky inflation and increasingly restrictive monetary policy.

After recent events, traders have repriced lower the Fed’s tightening path as seen in the chart above, but policymakers could push back against extremely dovish expectations if banking-system-related stress abates further in the coming days. We’ll know more next week when the FOMC announces its March decision, but this is a key risk to keep in mind.

US 500 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 13% -1%
Weekly -3% -3% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, after breaking above trendline resistance, the Nasdaq 100 managed to hit its best level in four weeks, pointing to unleashed animal spirits. With momentum on its side, the tech index could soon recapture its 2023 highs around 12,900, an area of critical resistance created by the 38.2% Fib retracement of the November 2021/October 2022 sell-off. On further strength, the focus shifts to 13,745. In case of a bearish reversal, initial support rests at 12,350. Below that, the next floor to keep in mind corresponds to the 200-day simple moving average.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Futures Prepared Using TradingView

Related Articles

S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand
2023-03-15 16:00:00
European Bank Stocks Renew Their Heavy Sell-Off as Contagion Fears Return
2023-03-15 11:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
FTSE, DAX on the Decline as Banking Stocks Lead Declines
2023-03-13 16:45:31
Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023