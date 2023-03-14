Breaking News: Headline US Inflation Drops to 6%, US Dollar Undecided

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI
2023-03-14 09:25:09
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound
2023-03-14 10:20:07
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
2023-03-14 07:32:08
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
More View More
Breaking News: Headline US Inflation Drops to 6%, US Dollar Undecided

Breaking News: Headline US Inflation Drops to 6%, US Dollar Undecided

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Price and Chart Analysis

  • US inflation turns lower but remains at elevated levels.
  • Banking contagion fears continue to stalk the market.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Headline inflation (y/y) in the US fell by 0.4% to 6% in February, in line with analysts' expectations, while core inflation nudged 0.1% lower to 5.5%, also in line with forecasts. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics,

‘The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 70 percent of the increase, with the indexes for food, recreation, and household furnishings and operations also contributing. The food index increased 0.4 percent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.3 percent. The energy index decreased 0.6 percent over the month as the natural gas and fuel oil indexes both declined.’

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed

The recent bout of banking contagion fear, sparked by the Silicon Valley Bank failure, will remain uppermost in the Fed’s thinking when they announce their latest monetary policy decision on March 22nd. While the central bank’s actions in making depositors whole have eased concerns, the fear that other, smaller, banks are sitting on unrealised bond losses will continue, especially if the Fed continues to hike interest rates. Market expectations for further rate hikes have been pared back sharply in the last few days, but if inflation remains high then chair Powell and his colleagues will have to decide whether to continue to push down on inflation by tightening monetary conditions or to wait and see if prior rate hikes start passing through the system and dampen price pressures.

The US dollar slipped 15 pips after the release before recouping these small losses and trading flat. The US dollar is currently battling contrasting forces of banking contagion fears and lower US Treasury yields and remains highly volatile.

US Dollar (DXY) March 14, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI
Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI
2023-03-14 09:25:09
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
2023-03-14 07:32:08
US Dollar Sinks as Yields Collapse After SVB’s Failure, US Inflation Data Ahead
US Dollar Sinks as Yields Collapse After SVB’s Failure, US Inflation Data Ahead
2023-03-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
Advertisement