EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
2022-10-31 10:29:41
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-30 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons
2022-10-31 12:01:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen in Flux on Data as the Chinese Yuan Battles Soft Sentiment
2022-10-31 02:00:00
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons

XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons

Zain Vawda, Analyst
  • XAU/USD Remains Rangebound Between $1614-$1670 Ahead of the FOMC Meeting.
  • The Precious Metal Has Posted Seven Consecutive Months of Losses.
  • Markets are Expecting a Softer Rhetoric from the US Federal Reserve.

XAU/USD Fundamental Backdrop

XAU/USD continued its descent in European trade as renewed Fed rate hike bets and dollar strength return. Any hopes of an early pivot by the US Federal Reserve were dealt a blow last week as US GDP as well as core inflation numbers both injected a fresh bout of rate hike optimism helping the DXY pare some early week losses.

As we approach this week’s meeting however, the outlook moving forward remains uncertain. This comes as a host of Federal Reserve policymakers have in recent weeks tempered their language regarding rate hikes beyond Thursday’s meeting. The change in outlook from certain policymakers stems from fears of potentially hiking into a recession which could create bigger problems down the road.

Given the change in rhetoric markets seem to be pricing in a less aggressive Fed at this week’s meeting, at least in terms of the forward guidance provided. Interest rates are still expected to peak around the 5-5.25% mark in early 2023 however, the probabilities of which have declined over the past week even with the positive GDP and core inflation numbers supporting further hikes. All of the above may suggest that the ‘pivot’ from the Fed may not be far off which makes this week’s meeting all the more important.

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Given a slightly dovish stance expected by the Federal Reserve, the only way to avoid a potential 5th rate hike of 75bp in December will rest on a slowdown in inflation numbers. At present this seems like a pipe dream. It will remain important to gauge the comments by the Federal Reserve on Thursday, as the possibility of a 50 or 25bp hike in December continue to grow.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Later in the week we have non-farm payrolls out of the US, which will be the first significant data release post FOMC. This will be of interest especially if the Fed reiterate the need to keep a close watch on data prints to guide further hikes moving forward.

XAU/USD Daily Chart – October 31, 2022

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, last week was the end of the month which saw the precious metal record its seventh consecutive month of losses. We remain within the range of $1614-$1670 as any gains last week were capped without any significant catalyst.

On the weekly timeframe we had a shooting star candlestick close which would hint at further downside. Gold needs a breakout of this range with the FOMC likely to provide the much-needed volatility and certainty around the dollar moving forward.

On the daily timeframe gains are being capped the 20-SMA and $1670 resistance area. A daily candle break and close above resistance could result in a rally while a break below the YTD low at $1614 could see further downside.

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•1630

•1614

•1600

Resistance Areas

•1661

•1670

•1685

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 48% 6%
Weekly 0% 16% 3%
Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Directional Bias Tied to Fed Monetary Policy Posture
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Directional Bias Tied to Fed Monetary Policy Posture
2022-10-29 18:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
2022-10-28 20:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
