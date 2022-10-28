US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
Apple Falls in After-Hours Trading as iPhone Sales, Services Miss Estimates
2022-10-27 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation

US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation

Diego Colman, Strategist

US PCE REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • September U.S. consumer spending advances 0.6% on a monthly basis, versus 0.4% expected
  • Core PCE, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, climbs 0.5% month-over-month, pushing the annual rate to 5.1% from 5.0%, one-tenth of a percent below market estimates
  • The U.S. dollar retains session's gains, but its reaction to the data is negligible

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest report on personal consumption expenditures this morning.

According to the agency, September personal spending advanced 0.6% month-over-month, ahead of expectations for a 0.4% gain, a sign that the American consumer remains resilient, thanks in part to the strong labor market. Healthy consumer spending may help prevent a severe downturn and allay recession fears for now considering that household consumption is the main driver of U.S. economic activity.

Elsewhere, the PCE Price Index, which measures the costs that people living in the U.S. pay for a variety of different items, climbed 0.3% month-over-month and 6.2% year-over-year, one-tenth of a percent below the estimate.

Meanwhile, the core PCE indicator, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge that excludes food and energy and is used to make monetary policy decisions, advanced 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis, pushing the annual reading to 5.1% from 5.0%, versus 5.2% expected, indicating that price pressures remain elevated, but are growing at a slower pace than earlier in the year, a positive development for the U.S. central bank.

The following table highlights the main results.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

PCE REPORT DETAILS

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Today's PCE numbers did not provoke a major reaction in the markets, as the Q3 GDP report, released yesterday, already covered the September period and provided a more complete picture of the economy, including consumption levels and quarterly price gains. In this context, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, managed to hold on to most of the session's gains after the data crossed the wires.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on next week's FOMC decision. While the Fed is widely expected to deliver another front-loaded 75 basis-point hike, policymakers may signal that future rate hikes will be smaller in size on concerns that the aggressive tightening cycle could lead to a painful hard landing. Should the central bank embrace a less hawkish approach, we could see a rally in equities and a pullback in the U.S. dollar.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
2022-10-28 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR