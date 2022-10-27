US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban
2022-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
Meta Plunges Over 13% on Grim Earnings After Nasdaq Sinks
2022-10-26 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
More View more
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength

US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength

Diego Colman, Strategist

THIRD-QUARTER GDP KEY POINTS:

  • The U.S. economy returned to growth in the third quarter, expanding at an annualized rate of 2.6% versus 2.4% expected
  • The GDP report points to economic resilience despite rapidly tightening financial conditions, but accounting may be overstating underlying strength
  • Today’s data is backward looking so it is not likely to have a major effect on the Fed’s tightening roadmap

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: When Can S&P 500 Volatility Break a Stock Diversification Strategy? Analyzing the VIX

After two consecutive quarters of back-to-back contraction, the U.S. economy rebounded vigorously in the July-September period, driven primarily by the external sector, a sign that activity remains resilient despite rapidly tightening financial conditions.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, third-quarter gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced by the country, grew at an annualized rate of 2.6%, above expectations for a 2.4% increase, an outturn that is likely to ease recession anxiety, at least for now.

Delving into the report’s details, personal consumption expenditures advanced 1.4% following a 2% gain previously, suggesting that the consumer staying power is waning but not yet breaking, even as high inflation continues to squeeze wallets by eroding purchasing power.

US GDP DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

For its part, gross private domestic investment fell by 8.5%, with most of the weakness concentrated in the residential subcomponent, which plummeted by 26.4%, yielding to the weight of rising mortgage rates and cooling housing demand in a context of increasingly restrictive monetary policy.

Meanwhile, trade had a positive contribution to growth, adding 2.7 percentage points to the top-line GDP figure, as exports of goods and services outpaced the increase in imports for the period in question. While encouraging, this may not be sustained for long, given the relative strength of the U.S. dollar.

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

All things considered; the strong GDP result may be overstating the momentum. Final sales to domestic purchases, a key measure of internal demand, appear to corroborate this assessment. This metric, which excludes volatile government spending and inventories, only edged up 0.5% after a 0.2% advance in the previous quarter, pointing to underlying weakness in the economy.

Today's data does little to change the FOMC's near-term plans, suggesting that policymakers are likely to deliver another 75 basis-point hike at their November conclave, in line with current market pricing.

However, the outlook for monetary policy after next month's meeting is less certain, as several Fed officials have begun calling for a slowdown in the pace of interest rate increases for fear that the hawkish tightening cycle could trigger a severe downturn at some point in the future.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
Euro Shoots Higher as US Dollar Drops Ahead of ECB Rate Decision. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Shoots Higher as US Dollar Drops Ahead of ECB Rate Decision. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-27 02:00:00
AUD/USD to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
AUD/USD to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-27 01:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish