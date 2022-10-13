US Inflation at 8.2%, Dollar and S&P 500 on Diverging Paths on Hot CPI

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-13 01:00:05
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Struggles to Hold Support as US Inflations Data Looms
2022-10-13 08:00:00
Gold Prices Find Optimism Before US CPI Report, That May Be Wishful Thinking
2022-10-13 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outlook: GBP Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak Against the Greenback, UK Policy Uncertainty Remains
2022-10-13 09:04:55
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Wind Up Despite Financial Warnings but CPI Ahead
2022-10-13 02:00:00
More View more
US Inflation at 8.2%, Dollar and S&P 500 on Diverging Paths on Hot CPI

US Inflation at 8.2%, Dollar and S&P 500 on Diverging Paths on Hot CPI

Diego Colman, Strategist

SEPTEMBER INFLATION KEY POINTS:

  • September U.S. inflation rises 0.4% on a monthly basis, bringing the annual rate to 8.2% from 8.3% in August, topping expectations
  • Core CPI climbs 0.6% month-over-month and 6.6% compared to one year ago, exceeding forecasts
  • Stubbornly high price pressures in the economy should keep the Fed on hawkish path, supporting the U.S. dollar while creating a challenging environment for stocks

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?

The latest U.S. inflation report, released this morning, brought volatility to markets as the data confirmed that price pressures are not moderating fast enough and at an acceptable pace despite rapidly tightening financial conditions, a sign that the Federal Reserve cannot afford to veer off its hawkish hiking path any time soon.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index inched up 0.4% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, bringing the 12-month reading to 8.2% from 8.3% in August, a welcome but slow directional improvement that leaves the annual rate still more than four times above the FOMC's 2% long-term target. Consensus expectations called for a 0.2% month-over-month and 8.1% year-over-year increase in the headline indicator.

Excluding food and energy, so called core CPI, which strips out volatile components from the calculation and is thought to reflect longer-term trends in the economy, jumped 0.6% in monthly terms versus 0.4% expected. Compared to one year ago, the index accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3% previously, topping the cycle’s high set in March and reaching the highest reading since 1982.

INFLATION DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

In terms of the monthly drivers, food and shelter remained on an upward trajectory, climbing 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, giving little respite to low-income families who spend most of their wages on these two expenditure categories. However, overall price growth was contained by declines in energy, used vehicles, apparel and medical care commodities. These four items declined by 2.1%, 1.1%, 0.3% and 0.1% correspondingly.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

INFLATION CHART

image2.png

Source: Trading Economics

MONETARY POLICY OUTLOOK

All things considered, there is not much to celebrate in today's CPI report. While the headline index eased at the end of the third quarter in annual terms, the core indicator retained strong momentum, especially the sticky rental component, suggesting that the broader trend remains biased to the upside for now.

In the current environment, the Fed may have no choice but to continue raising rates aggressively to bring monetary policy to a sufficiently restrictive level and keep it there for some time in an effort to curb inflation via demand destruction. This means that a "dovish pivot" is unlikely to materialize in the near term, even if tightening financial conditions lead to a painful recession.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR AND STOCK MARKET IMPACT

Stubbornly high inflation is a recipe for borrowing costs to rise further and for the monetary policy stance to remain restrictive for an extended period of time. Against this backdrop, U.S. Treasury yields should stay supported, especially those in the front end, reinforcing the U.S. dollar's bullish impetus seen in 2022. On the other hand, stocks are likely to continue to suffer in the face of mounting economic and earnings risks, creating a hostile setting for the S&P 500.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
GBP/USD Outlook: GBP Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak Against the Greenback, UK Policy Uncertainty Remains
GBP/USD Outlook: GBP Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak Against the Greenback, UK Policy Uncertainty Remains
2022-10-13 09:04:55
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-13 01:00:05
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone Ahead of US CPI
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-12 21:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish