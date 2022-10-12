 Skip to content
News
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-10-12 09:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2022-10-12 16:00:44
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
News
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-10-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
S&P 500 Seesaws After Hawkish Fed Minutes, Stock Market Fate Tied to Inflation Data

S&P 500 Seesaws After Hawkish Fed Minutes, Stock Market Fate Tied to Inflation Data

Diego Colman, Strategist

SEPTEMBER FOMC MINUTES KEY POINTS:

  • The Fed minutes from the September meeting reiterates that policymakers remain resolute on the need to make monetary policy more restrictive
  • The S&P 500 pushes into positive territory after the FOMC minutes crosses the wire, but bullish momentum is weak
  • All eyes will be on the September U.S. inflation report on Thursday, with the data likely determine the near-term directional bias for stocks

Most Read: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead

The Federal Reserve this afternoon released the minutes of its September meeting, at which the bank implemented the third consecutive three-quarters point interest rate increase and pledged to return monetary policy to a "sufficiently restrictive" stance to restore price stability.

Several Fed officials have spoken in recent days to share their views on the tightening roadmap and inflation risks, so the summarized record of the last FOMC conclave didn't contain many surprises or provide new details that Wall Street didn't already know.

In any case, the minutes reinforced the prevailing message that policymakers will remain committed to an aggressive hiking path and will not change course until they see clear and convincing evidence that the underlying drivers of above-target CPI readings are beginning to materially fade. This means that the bar is very high for a “policy pivot” at this time.

Here are some of the highlights from the Fed minutes:

  • Fed officials favor reaching a restrictive posture in the near term amid “unacceptably high inflation”
  • Several members see the cost of taking too little action as higher than delivering a stronger response
  • Participants believe it would be appropriate to slow the pace of tightening at some point
  • Several policymakers saw the need to calibrate the tightening cycle to mitigate unwanted risks
Equities Forecast
Related: How Does Monetary Policy Impact the Forex Markets?

The document’s hawkish tone suggests that the bank is prioritizing its fight against inflation over economic growth and, therefore, may be prepared to deliver another supersized 75 basis point hike at its November gathering if conditions warrant further front-loaded action.

Investors and traders will have a clearer picture of what to expect in terms of monetary policy tomorrow after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September consumer price index report. Annual headline inflation is forecast to moderate to 8.1% from 8.3%, but the core gauge is seen accelerating to 6.5% from 6.3% previously, matching the cycle’s high set in March.

For sentiment to recover and stocks to mount a meaningful recovery, the data has to surprise on the downside in a way that reduces pressure on the Fed to step up the pace of rate rises. In-line or above-estimate numbers could unleash a sell-off on Wall Street, as happened last month, when hotter-than-anticipated August CPI results sent the S&P 500 tumbling about 4.2%.

MARKET REACTION TO FED MINUTES

Immediately after the Fed minutes crossed the wires, the S&P 500 pushed higher into positive territory, as the summarized record of the last FOMC meeting failed to deliver any new bombshells. With several central bank speeches in recent days, the minutes didn’t bring any new information to the table. Despite the somewhat favorable equity market reaction, the outlook remains gloomy for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 on account of rapidly slowing economic activity, rising borrowing costs and heightened financial risks, but we should get a better sense of the near-term trend tomorrow after analyzing the September CPI figures.

S&P 500 FIVE-MINUTE CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Fedspeak Watch October 12 - Comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
Fedspeak Watch October 12 - Comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
2022-10-12 17:10:52
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
2022-10-12 11:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
