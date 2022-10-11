Live Data Coverage: September US Inflation Report

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-10-11 17:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Intensify, Dollar Bid
2022-10-11 09:38:50
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: October Levels
2022-10-11 16:00:25
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Under Pressure Amid Fragile Sentiment
2022-10-10 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bounces Back into 1680 After Trendline Rejection
2022-10-11 14:30:00
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-11 00:30:05
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-10-11 17:00:00
British Pound Breaking News: UK Unemployment Hits Levels Last Seen in 1974, GBP Undeterred
2022-10-11 06:58:22
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Battles a Fresh 24-Year High as the Japanese Yen Continues to Slump
2022-10-11 08:00:59
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-10-10 21:30:05
More View more
Live Data Coverage: September US Inflation Report

Live Data Coverage: September US Inflation Report

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Brendan Fagan,
Advertisement

US CPI Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for headline US inflation to come in at +8.1% y/y and the core reading to come in at +6.5% y/y.
  • At present time, rates markets are favoring a 75-bps rate hike at the next Federal Reserve rate decision in November.
  • We’ll discuss the impact of the September US inflation report on the US Dollar, gold prices, and US stocks starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT on Thursday, October 13, 2022. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Inflation May Not Have Peaked

The upcoming September US inflation report (consumer price index) might offer only scant evidence that peak inflation is in the rearview mirror. According to a Bloomberg News survey, headline US inflation figures are due in at +0.2% m/m from +0.1% m/m and +8.1% y/y from +8.3% y/y, while core readings are expected at +0.5% m/m from +0.6% m/m and +6.5% y/y from +6.3% y/y.

Stubborn readings could translate into sustained elevation in Fed rate hike odds, which while good news for the US Dollar, will likely not be the case for US stocks and gold prices.

How Will the Fed Respond?

The Federal Reserve has raised rates by 300 basis points this year, with another 75-bps effectively priced for the November FOMC meeting. While there is a “long and variable lag” between a rate hike and when it filters through to the economy, there are fresh signs that the economy could be beginning to cool.

Consumer inflation expectations dropped sharply in September, as the Federal Reserve continues to move aggressively to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched. 12-month inflation expectations fell to 5.4%, down from 5.75% in August. Despite this, 3-year inflation expectations did tick higher to 2.9%, up 0.1% from August’s survey. As we continue to remain some ways off of the Fed’s 2% inflation target, signs continue to indicate that inflation may remain elevated for some time.

The NY Fed survey showed that household spending growth for the next 12-months is expected to be +6%, down sharply from August’s forecast of +7.8%. Survey respondents notably said that they only expect home prices to rise by +2%, the lowest print since June 2020. Recent tightening has seen 30-year mortgage rates skyrocket to 7% as the Fed looks to cool a robust housing market. Consumers also see notable increases in gas and food costs, rising by +0.5% and +6.9% over the next 12-months, respectively.

Cleveland Fed Inflation Dashboard (October 11, 2022) (Chart 1)

According to the Cleveland Fed inflation nowcasting tool, the US economy experienced headline inflation of +0.32% m/m and +8.2% y/y in September, with core inflation at +0.51% m/m and +6.64% y/y. It should also be noted that headline 3Q’22 US inflation came in at an annualized rate of +5.59%while the core reading settled at 6.35%.

We’ll discuss the impact of the September US inflation report on financial markets starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT on Thursday, October 13, 2022. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist and Brendan Fagan, Research Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & Stocks- Weekly Technical Outlook
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & Stocks- Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-10-10 16:00:10
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-10-07 11:00:00
US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook
US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-10-03 16:00:54
US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook
US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil - Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-09-26 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bullish
Wall Street
Mixed