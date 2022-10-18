 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
2022-10-18 09:35:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again
2022-10-18 13:00:22
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
2022-10-18 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-10-17 14:30:35
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Prices Grind Support as XAU/USD Breakouts Brew
2022-10-18 14:30:16
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
2022-10-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
2022-10-18 08:00:19
More View more
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?

Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, John Kicklighter,

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Analyst Chat Talking Points:

  • Five inflation reports from major economies this week puts central banks’ fight against rising price pressures into focus.
  • The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has revealed that the world’s second largest economy is dealing with a significant economic slowdown.
  • The Japanese Ministry of Finance’s efforts to prop up the Japanese Yen are no match for the US Dollar wrecking ball.

There is a distinctly non-American flavor to the economic calendar this week: all of the high rated data releases come from Asia and Europe, with none for the US economy.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is underway, and there have been two major developments already: first, zero-COVID isn’t going away anytime soon; and second, the government has suspended the release of the 3Q’22 GDP report (among other releases).

Otherwise, our attention the remainder of this week rests with the five inflation reports due out from major economies. New Zealand already released their 3Q’22 inflation report, which came in hotter than expected. Canada, the Eurozone, Japan, and the UK will release theirs in the days ahead. With inflation remaining stubbornly high in developed economies, central banks will likely keep raising rates for the foreseeable future.

One central bank stands out, however: the Bank of Japan. The Japanese Yen is at its weakest level versus the US Dollar since 1990, and the Japanese Ministry of Finance has pledged to prevent excessive moves in FX markets. An official intervention was announced on September 22, but it appears there may have been efforts on October 13 and overnight today as well.

Is a global recession all but guaranteed as central banks try to wrestle inflation down?Chief Strategist John Kicklighter and Senior Strategist Christopher Vecchio, CFA discuss in this Tuesday’s DailyFX Analyst Chat.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist and Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
2022-10-18 09:35:31
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
2022-10-18 08:00:19
New Zealand Dollar Elevated by Rate Hike Risk. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
New Zealand Dollar Elevated by Rate Hike Risk. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
2022-10-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100