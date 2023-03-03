 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
News
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation

WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morningstar Candlestick Pattern Hints at Bullish Continuation

Zain Vawda, Analyst

WTI TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BULLISH

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

WTI WEEK IN REVIEW

Crude Oil had a bullish week to say the least before a temporary spike down on Friday after a report by the Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had an internal debate about leaving OPEC+ and pumping more oil but covered all the losses after UAE officials confirmed that they have no plans to leave OPEC+.

Most Read: Natural Gas Prices Stuck at Resistance as Momentum Fades, Will Prices Turn?

Earlier in the week oil prices received a boost as Chinese manufacturing data beat estimates rekindling hope of a demand surge. Friday morning also saw the Caixin services PMI data grew at its fastest pace in 6 months. Top Chinese officials are extremely upbeat about the recent data stating that it has exceeded their expectations with officials apparently targeting an ambitious growth target of 6% for 2023.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart – March 3, 2023

image1.png

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart is on course to post a Morningstar candlestick pattern of the bottom of the range which has been in play since the start of the year. WTI has been stuck between the $73 a barrel mark and the top of the range resting at the $82 a barrel mark with the 100-day MA resting above at the $84 handle. Next week will be key if we are to see further upside, we do require a weekly candle close above the $82 handle.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – March 3, 2023

image2.png

Source: TradingView

The daily timeframe remains interesting with price action mixed as we have seen a lower high swing (FEB 13) followed up by a higher low (FEB 23) as the range discussed above continues to keep gains and losses capped since the start of the year.

We can see the whipsaw price action on Friday which came about due to the rumors around the UAE potentially leaving OPEC+. Price is currently trading above the 50-day MA with immediate resistance resting at the 100-day MA around the $80 handle. Above the $80 handle we have the top of the range at $82 with price failing to break above this key level since November 18 2022. Given the length of time we have spent below this level a break above and daily candle close could see us rally quickly toward the 200-day MA around the $88.60 mark. Caution remains however as we do have some big US data events next week with testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the NFP jobs report which could add further strength to the USD and cap gains.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

