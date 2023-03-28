 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?

US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, SVB, ASX 200, RBA, Fed, FOMC, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • US Dollar wilted again despite higher Treasury yields
  • Crude oil and equities are generally firmer from renewed optimism
  • A Fed pause might not be a lock. If they hike, will it boost the DXY Index?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Dollar sunk further today, adding to losses seen into the New York close on Monday.

The general reversal in fortunes for risk assets continued through the Asian session on Tuesday with Australia’s ASX 200 adding over 1%. Retail sales data there printed in line with expectations at 0.2% month-on-month for February.

The fairly benign number underscored perceptions of the RBA pausing in its rate hike cycle on Tuesday next week.

Other APAC equity markets have been mostly positive, with mainland Chinese indices the only ones in the red.

The rescue of SVB Financial announced yesterday appears to have calmed market concerns of the banking crisis enlarging.

This perspective saw further oscillation in the pricing on what the Fed will do at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in early May. The interest rate market is now pricing in a roughly 50/50 bet for a 25 basis point (bp) hike then.

Treasury yields leapt higher across the curve yesterday but has given up a few bp today, with the exception of the 1-year bond. It has jumped 60 bp from the low seen 2-weeks ago to be back above 4.60%.

Crude oil has consolidated yesterday’s outsized gains with the WTI futures contract near USD 73 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch under USD 78 bbl. Natural gas failed to be swept up in oil’s rally as it continues to languish.

Gold has made a slight recovery from yesterday’s selloff, trading above USD 1,950.

The Japanese Yen has been today’s outperformer in currency land with USD/JPY edging toward 130.50. All other G-10 currencies are firmer to some degree against the greenback.

There will be a number of speakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY (USD) INDEX AND TREASURY YIELDS

The DXY index has not moved up with the increase in Treasury yields so far this week. This dislocation might be worth watching and could provide clues for risk appetite across different asset classes.

If yields continue higher, but the US Dollar struggles to gain traction, it may indicate an increased appetite for other risk assets, such as AUD and NZD for example.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Crumbles as Markets Assess Banks Ahead of Fed. Will WTI Go Lower?
Crude Oil Crumbles as Markets Assess Banks Ahead of Fed. Will WTI Go Lower?
2023-03-21 05:00:00
Swiss Franc Frazzled as Banking Woes Takes Hold. Is the Fed Pivot Here?
Swiss Franc Frazzled as Banking Woes Takes Hold. Is the Fed Pivot Here?
2023-03-16 05:00:00
Euro Poised Amidst Market Turmoil Ahead of CPI Data and ECB. Higher EUR/USD?
Euro Poised Amidst Market Turmoil Ahead of CPI Data and ECB. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Australia 200
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023