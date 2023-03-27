Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Trickles Lower as Acceptance Above the $2000 Level Remains Elusive
2023-03-27 08:22:27
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Squeezes Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves
2023-03-27 11:05:09
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
US Dollar Slides as Banking Woes Continue and Treasury Yield Sink. Where to for USD?
2023-03-27 05:00:00
More View More
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus

Natural Gas Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Fading with Falling Wedge in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, RSI Divergence, Falling Wedge – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices continue aiming lower in recent weeks
  • But, downside momentum has been fading, reversal next?
  • Falling Wedge still remains the focus on the 4-hour frame

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Weekly Chart – Is Momentum Fading?

Natural gas prices extended lower this past week, marking a 3rd consecutive losing streak. This is not something out of the ordinary for the heating commodity as of late, with consistent losses occurring since the summer of 2022. But a closer look reveals that positive RSI divergence is starting to emerge in this timeframe. As in, prices are looking at setting new lows, but the indicator is not. This is a sign of fading downside momentum, which can at times precede a turn higher. Let us take a closer look.

Weekly Chart – Is Momentum Fading?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Daily Chart – Eyes on the February Low

On the daily chart, prices are sitting just above the February low at 1.967. This price also represents the current 2023 low, as well as the weakest point since September 2020. Much like with the weekly setting, this timeframe also displays positive RSI divergence.

In the event of a turn higher, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could hold as immediate resistance, maintaining the downside focus. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on the March 3rd high at 3.027. Meanwhile, breaking under support exposes the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 1.696 toward the 2020 bottom at 1.44.

Daily Chart – Eyes on the February Low

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge Continues Growing

Zooming in further on the 4-hour view, the Falling Wedge outlined earlier this month continues brewing. So long as natural gas remains within the confines of this pattern, the near-term outlook remains bearish. But, an upside breakout would open the door to a bullish reversal. That would place the focus on the 100-period SMA, which may hold as resistance.

{{FUNDAMENTALS BREAKOUT TRADING}}

4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge Continues Growing

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-03-27 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-03-27 01:00:00
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
2023-03-19 23:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023