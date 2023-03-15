Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
More View More
Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews

Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Falling Wedge – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices struggling to clear key support
  • 4-hour chart shows that a Falling Wedge is brewing
  • Still, the broader downside technical bias holds

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Daily Chart – Support Holding Up

Natural gas prices have been aiming steadily lower in recent weeks. This continues to follow the trajectory of a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation noted on the weekly chart. However, recent price action has been rather slow and steady as support has been reinforced. This seems to be around 2.341, an inflection point established back in February.

This is holding as immediate support. Breaking lower exposes the February low at 2.341. Beyond the latter sits the bottom from 2020 at 1.44. A meaningful push higher would likely entail clearing past the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as well as the March 3rd high at 3.027. The broader technical outlook remains bearish, with the falling trendline from August maintaining the dominant downside focus.

Daily Chart – Support Holding Up

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge

Looking at the 4-hour setting will help paint a clearer picture of the near-term outlook. Natural gas prices have been trading lower within the boundaries of a bullish Falling Wedge chart formation. This followed a confirmatory breakout under the 50-period SMA. While prices remain in the formation, the immediate technical bias points to a slight downward setting.

However, a confirmatory push above the Falling Wedge could open the door to an increasingly bullish technical bias. That would entail closing above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 2.622. That exposes the 23.6% level at 2.777 before the early March high comes into play. Otherwise, extending lower has immediate support at the 61.8% level at 2.373.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: Prices Reverse 20% as Broader Bearish Bias Holds
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: Prices Reverse 20% as Broader Bearish Bias Holds
2023-03-12 23:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook: Is Powell’s Testimony a Game Changer?
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook: Is Powell’s Testimony a Game Changer?
2023-03-09 07:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023