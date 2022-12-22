 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides As Markets Take Stock Ahead of Holidays. Where to for USD?
2022-12-22 04:00:00
VIX Collapse Lifts the Equities, EURUSD Extreme Range with Limited Time
2022-12-21 23:00:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides As Markets Take Stock Ahead of Holidays. Where to for USD?
2022-12-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play
2022-12-21 21:34:40
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Reversing into Large Ranges
2022-12-20 20:00:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
Gold and Silver Outlook: Prices May Rise as Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2022-12-21 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: The US Dollar is Back in the Driver’s Seat
2022-12-21 13:00:14
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides As Markets Take Stock Ahead of Holidays. Where to for USD?
2022-12-22 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Recoils Amid Recalibration After BoJ Shock. Will USD/JPY Go Lower?
2022-12-22 02:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Slides As Markets Take Stock Ahead of Holidays. Where to for USD?

US Dollar Slides As Markets Take Stock Ahead of Holidays. Where to for USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

The US Dollar is weaker today as markets appear to be putting the cue back in the rack ahead of the holidays next week. Will thin trading conditions undermine the DXY (USD) Index?

US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Hang Seng, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar softened today as markets appear to be winding dowm
  • Growth linked assets have made a comeback as volatility has calmed down
  • Commodity prices look to be unsettled for a while. Will that lift USD?

{{GUIDE|EUR}}

The US Dollar is lower through the Asian session after making some gains overnight.

USD/JPY is eyeing off the 4-month low of 130.57 seen on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control (YCC) program.

EUR/USD is heading toward 1.0650 but remains ensconced in the 1.0576 – 1.0736 range of the last week. The Australian Dollar is the biggest gainer so far today as a more buoyant mood toward risk assets in general, has helped to underpin it.

Wall Street saw some solid advances in their cash session and futures are pointing toward a good start to their day.

APAC equities joined the party with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) leading the charge higher, It was up over 3% at one stage before easing off in afternoon trade there.

Treasury yields are steady after lifting earlier in the week in the wake of the BoJ’s change in tack. The benchmark 10-year note is returning 3.66% at the time of writing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Washington and gave a rousing speech to Congress. The US has promised further military support for his country. The take-out for markets from his visit is that the war does not look like being over anytime soon.

Some miliary strategists have noted that Russia appears to have switched tactics and are now settling into a long drawn-out battle of attrition. This could continue to unbalance commodity markets indefinitely.

The WTI futures contract is near US$ 79 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 82.50 bbl. Gold is trading near its 6-month high, currently at US$ 1,820.

The UK and the US will both get GDP data today.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

{{GUIDE|HOW_TO_TRADE_}}

DXY (USD) INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DXY index is slightly lower today as it once again threatens to break below the 260-day simple moving average (SMA) .

The June low at 103.42 held was tested last week and held. It may provide support if tested again. Further down, support might lie at the May low of 101.30.

On the topside, resistance could be offered at the previous peaks of 105.82, 107.20 and 107.99.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
US Dollar Benefits as BoJ Capitulates to Tighter Policy, Sinking Risk Assets
US Dollar Benefits as BoJ Capitulates to Tighter Policy, Sinking Risk Assets
2022-12-20 05:30:00
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022