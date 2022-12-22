 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
VIX Collapse Lifts the Equities, EURUSD Extreme Range with Limited Time
2022-12-21 23:00:55
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bolstered by GfK Consumer Confidence
2022-12-21 08:58:49
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play
2022-12-21 21:34:40
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Reversing into Large Ranges
2022-12-20 20:00:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
Gold and Silver Outlook: Prices May Rise as Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2022-12-21 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: The US Dollar is Back in the Driver’s Seat
2022-12-21 13:00:14
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
News
Japanese Yen Recoils Amid Recalibration After BoJ Shock. Will USD/JPY Go Lower?
2022-12-22 02:00:00
USDJPY Bearish Break Was Dramatic, But Liquidity Can Tame Even That Move
2022-12-21 19:45:53
Japanese Yen Recoils Amid Recalibration After BoJ Shock. Will USD/JPY Go Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, Yield Curve Control, YCC, JGB - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has anchored itself below 132 as markets take stock
  • The Bank of Japan rattled all asset classes with their shift in YCC
  • A change in yields has implications. Will USD/JPY get trashed again?
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has paused in its tumultuous ride after the Bank of Japan tilted away from ultra-loose monetary policy.

While the bank left its policy balance rate at -0.10%, it adjusted its yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10 years.

The YCC target was previously +/- 0.25% around zero. The BoJ now holds more than 50% of all outstanding JGBs.

USD/JPY collapsed from 137.50 toward 130.50 in quick time. It has since steadied as the market ponders the ramifications of the tilt.

Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

According to BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the change of gears was not a tightening measure but merely a ‘technical tweak’. The market does not see it that way. Back-end yields in all developed market curves have marched higher in the aftermath.

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s meeting, Governor Kuroda had remained steadfast that the policy will be robustly maintained. The about-face is what caught markets by surprise.

A new bank governor is scheduled to be appointed in April 2023 and there is a perception that he might be paving the way for a new leader to tighten policy in the face of accelerating inflation.

The Yen is used by some investors as a funding currency and a rise in Japanese yields changes the pricing dynamics for those participants.

Japan is the largest holder of Treasury notes and once again, if domestic yields are heading north, it may have implications for the largest debt market in the world.

Looking forward, the question remains about the direction of policy and the adjustment that will be required in global portfolios. What seems apparent is that JGB yields matter when it comes to USD/JPY.

The chart below highlights the relationship between yields and the currency. Until now, Treasuries had been the driving force for USD/JPY. That picture might be changing.

USD/JPY AGAINST TREASURIES AND JGBs

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

