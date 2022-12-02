S&P 500, DAX 40 and ASX 200 Fundamental Forecast for the Week Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Consolidates Above Psychological 1.0500 level. Further Gains in Store?
2022-12-02 12:29:04
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Set For Further Gains After Fed Powell’s Dovish Nudge
2022-12-01 10:03:34
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Eyes OPEC+ and Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-12-02 07:43:57
Crude Oil Rises a Third Day from 76 Support as Risk Appetite Adds to Supply Data
2022-11-30 21:30:20
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rally Falters Despite Cooler Inflation, NFPs Now an Open-Ended Event
2022-12-01 20:30:33
US Equities Update: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rise on Dovish Powell
2022-12-01 12:30:53
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP Posts Yet Another Beat as US Job Market Proves Resilient, USD Rises
2022-12-02 14:15:04
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Edgy as Short-Dated US Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Speech
2022-11-30 09:00:02
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Nov 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.21.
2022-12-01 16:23:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High
2022-12-01 12:15:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slumps Further Ahead of a Key US Jobs Report
2022-12-02 10:30:30
Despite VIX Collapse, S&P 500 Rally Stalls But USDJPY Tumble Catches Ahead of NFPs
2022-12-02 00:00:00
More View More
S&P 500, DAX 40 and ASX 200 Fundamental Forecast for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, DAX 40 and ASX 200 Fundamental Forecast for the Week Ahead

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

S&P 500, DAX 40 and ASX 200 Fundamental Forecast Talking Points:

  • The S&P 500 managed to break above the bound of this year’s most reserved 12-day range last week, but the ‘Fed tempo taper’ enthusiasm dramatically deflated
  • While there is plenty of key event risk over the coming weeks – and before the true year-end liquidity drain – this week’s price action may suffer for anticipation of the following week’s Fed and ECB decisions
  • One major index that will have both its updated rate decision and 3Q GDP release is the Australian ASX 200

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by John Kicklighter
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for the S&P 500: Bearish

US equity indices made a considerable effort to revive the choppy bullish trend from mid-October this past week and investors attempted to draw on the fervor of a cooling monetary policy regime from the Fed. The spark that caught for bulls initially were the comments from Chairman Jerome Powell in which he attempted to balance expectations by saying that a reduction in the pace of tightening was ahead while also warning that the ultimate peak rate (also referred to as the ‘terminal rate’) would be higher than previously expected. While neither reference was particularly new from the central bank’s forward guidance efforts these past months, the markets ran initially on the tempo reference with Dow pushing to a technical ‘bull market’ (20 percent from structural lows) while the S&P 500 advanced above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Yet, the enthusiasm this would suggest was quickly called into question when the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator (PCE deflator) didn’t rouse any follow through despite its cooling and an NFPs beat ultimately knocked the market back. What could have been a clear course for bulls on a coasting ‘rates are slowing’ theme, will now be a mess of nuance. With the Fed in its pre-FOMC meeting blackout period and unable to direct expectations while the actual decision is further ahead out on December 14th, doubt will be a prominent feature of the landscape. And, don’t forget that we are also contemplating the possibility and timing of a recession. Events like the ISM service sector activity report on Monday and UofM consumer sentiment survey on Friday will prod at this concern.

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -3% 0%
Weekly 0% -3% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of S&P 500 Overlaid with VIX Volatility Index (Daily)

image1.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Fundamental Forecast for the DAX 40: Bearish

Similar to its Dow Jones Industrial Average counterpart in the US, the German DAX 40 index has managed to return to a technical ‘bull market’ – though it managed this feat weeks before its peer. For fundamental motivation behind Europe’s largest economy, there is the familiar draw of recovery mentality across global equities that seems more heavily based in speculative appetite than genuine fundamental inspiration. In Europe, the onset of winter will bring about the concern over energy prices and shortages that has long been warned by officials. With Brent oil still trading at more than a $5 per barrel premium to the WTI standard in the US and the EU agreeing to cap Russian oil exports to $60, economic pain will be pressed. Of further economic concern is the anticipation for the ECB amid calls from the OECD and inflation hawks to close the interest rate gap with the Federal Reserve. There is an ECB rate decision on December 15th – the day after the Fed’s meeting – which will lend itself to just as much anticipation and potentially fear. Given the premium given back to the markets from its 2022 lows, a lack of information will increasingly play to concern rather than optimism. It is worth keeping tabs on economic pressure measures, one of which I include below: an inverted Italian-German 10-year yield spread.

Germany 40 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 4% 0%
Weekly -14% -5% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart of DAX 40 Overlaid with the Italian-German 10-Year Yield Differential (Daily)

image2.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for the ASX200: Neutral

Where anticipation will be a big part of the US and European fundamental landscape next week, there will be direct catalysts on offer for the Australian market. The ASX 200 managed to escape the official ‘bear market’ (20 percent correction from record or structural highs) that so many of its counterparts suffered, and it subsequently recovered from its shallow double bottom at the 38.2 percent Fib retracement of the post-pandemic recovery run down around 6,400. Now within only 4 percent of returning to record highs, we are facing a direct look at both the health of the Aussie economy and the level of restriction (and return) on the financial system with an RBA rate decision – among other data. The central bank decision is up first on Tuesday morning and expected to deliver a further 25bp hike which would push the benchmark to 3.10 percent. That is will be a throttle to economic activity, but it is a deceleration that would lend itself to be a lower peak yield than many of its global counterparts (such as the FOMC which has a current 4.00 percent rate and is seen peaking above 5.00 percent next year). While that can be favorable for activity, it can also curb speculative flows that are looking for a higher yield. If the 3Q GDP disappoints – it’s expected to only slightly cool quarter-over-quarter from 0.9 to 0.8 percent – it could present a bigger fundamental issue.

Chart of ASX 200 Overlaid Australian-US 2-Year Yield Differential (Daily)

image3.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Despite VIX Collapse, S&P 500 Rally Stalls But USDJPY Tumble Catches Ahead of NFPs
Despite VIX Collapse, S&P 500 Rally Stalls But USDJPY Tumble Catches Ahead of NFPs
2022-12-02 00:00:00
S&P 500 Breaks Tight Range and Overtakes 200-Day Moving Average, Inflation and NFPs Ahead
S&P 500 Breaks Tight Range and Overtakes 200-Day Moving Average, Inflation and NFPs Ahead
2022-12-01 03:00:00
S&P 500 Faces Its First Serious Range Break Threat with Fed’s Powell Remarks
S&P 500 Faces Its First Serious Range Break Threat with Fed’s Powell Remarks
2022-11-30 02:00:00
EURUSD Reverses from 1.0500 Again as Fed and ECB Will Both Escalate Signaling
EURUSD Reverses from 1.0500 Again as Fed and ECB Will Both Escalate Signaling
2022-11-29 01:30:22
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Germany 40
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022
Australia 200
Last updated: Dec 2, 2022