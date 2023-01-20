S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Forecasts for the Week Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough
2023-01-20 12:00:20
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 05, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,959.40.
2023-01-19 14:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Elevated as Markets Continue to Dismiss Fed Guidance
2023-01-20 10:28:59
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bounces Back, Rising Above $1,900
2023-01-19 15:30:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips as JGBs Retreat from Bank of Japan Cap. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-20 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-19 16:30:52
More View More
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fundamental Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 – Fundamental Forecasts and Analysis

  • Equity markets end the week in negative territory as recession fears grow.
  • US earnings season cranks up a gear.
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US equity markets have had a shortened week to forget about with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both in negative territory overall. Increased fears that the US economy is in, or is close to entering, recession have roiled risk markets. Economic data this week has been mixed to negative, while Federal Reserve rhetoric continues to sound hawkish as Fed board members reiterate that interest rates need to be higher and stay that way for longer. Next week sees the release of flash Q4 US GDP and the latest core PCE figures. These releases will give the markets a clearer picture of the US economy as we near the February 1 FOMC meeting.

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

image1.png

Next week’s US earnings calendar shows a handful of household names set to release their latest figures including, General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT) on Tuesday, Boeing (BA) and Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday, and card companies Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) on Thursday and American Express (AXP) on Friday. Each will give a clue into the health of certain areas of the US economy.

The S&P 500 remains under the influence of the longer-term downtrend and the short-term uptrend. As these two trends come close to their apex, and that is looking likely around the February FOMC meeting, a trend breakout is set to occur.

S&P 500 (ES1!) Price Chart – January 20, 2023

image2.png

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -3% 1%
Weekly 11% -1% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trader data show 51.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.26% higher than yesterday and 14.07% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.77% lower than yesterday and 6.26% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is Earnings Season and What to Look for in Earnings Reports?

The Nasdaq 100 is above the longer-term downtrend line but remains weak. The indices is back below the 50-day moving average, after briefly breaking above it, while the longer-dated 200-dma remains a distance away and pointing lower.

Nasdaq 100 (NQ1!) Daily Price Chart – January 20, 2023

image3.png

What is your view on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Fundamental Forecast – EUR/USD May Struggle in the Short-Term
Euro Fundamental Forecast – EUR/USD May Struggle in the Short-Term
2023-01-15 12:00:15
Dollar Pushes 7-Month Lows but Dive in Rate Forecast Cooling, VIX Connection Important
Dollar Pushes 7-Month Lows but Dive in Rate Forecast Cooling, VIX Connection Important
2023-01-15 09:00:07
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2023-01-15 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Punching Higher on Soft US Dollar
Australian Dollar Outlook: Punching Higher on Soft US Dollar
2023-01-14 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jan 20, 2023