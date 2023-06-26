 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?
2023-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Explosive Breakout. What Now?
2023-06-26 15:10:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: More Misery to Come for Japanese Yen?
2023-06-24 21:00:20
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Bullish Sentiment Fades, Frothy Valuations Questioned

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 trades lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous week and sliding more than 1% as bullish sentiment continues to wane
  • Despite the recent pullback, the tech index is up more than 35% this year
  • This article looks at key Nasdaq 100’s technical levels worth watching in the coming days
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Most Read: Japanese Yen Forecast - USD/JPY Pauses after Explosive Breakout. What Now?

The Nasdaq 100 retreated on Monday, extending losses from the previous week, dragged down by heavy selling in the mega cap space. By way of context, Alphabet, Tesla and Nvidia suffered a deep setback as bullish sentiment continued to wane, hurting companies that have benefited from the “artificial intelligence” frenzy over the past few months.

In early afternoon trading, the technology index was down about 1.05% to 14,900, reversing the 0.9% gain registered earlier in the day. Despite the recent decline, the Nasdaq 100 is still the top performer on Wall Street in 2023, up more than 35% year-to-date, leaving the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial and the Russell 2000 in the dust by a wide margin.

Looking ahead, technology stocks may be in for a bumpy ride as reality sets in. That said, the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking cycle, slowing economic activity and thinning liquidity should play against risk assets moving into the summer, especially if the U.S. central bank sticks to its guidance and delivers additional tightening during the second half of the year as part of its fight against inflation.

You May Like: Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower

While the economy has been resilient, it will struggle to stay afloat for much longer if rates stay above 5% for too long. Once the impact of tighter policy feeds through the system more fully, cracks will emerge, creating a hostile environment for equities. At this point, assets that drifted away from fundamentals and reached frothy valuations during the 2023 rally will be vulnerable to a deeper downward correction.

From a technical standpoint, if the Nasdaq 100 extends its recent slide, initial support appears at 14,800, but further losses may be in store on a dip below this area, with the next downside target at 14,300, followed by the psychological 14,000 level. On the contrary, if dip buyers return and spark a reversal, overhead resistance lies at 15,275 and 15,500 thereafter.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Nasdaq 100 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​
2023-06-26 09:30:00
FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
2023-06-23 10:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Indices stay under pressure as UK inflation remains sticky
Indices stay under pressure as UK inflation remains sticky
2023-06-21 09:30:00
US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023