Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?
2023-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: More Misery to Come for Japanese Yen?
2023-06-24 21:00:20
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower

Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • US Treasury yields slip lower despite a hawkish Federal Reserve.
  • Retail traders remain long of gold.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Treasury yields have opened the week lower as fears grow of an upcoming recession in the US. The UST 2-year is 10 basis points lower than Friday’s high at 4.70%, while the UST 10-year is 12 basis points lower at 3.68% over the same timeframe. The near 100 basis point backwardation between the 2s and 10s is a strong recessionary indicator. Despite lower bond yields, US interest rates are seen moving higher. Looking at CME Fed Fund futures, the probability that the US central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points on July 26 is currently at a lofty 72% with no interest rate cuts expected until January 2024.

image1.png

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, USD, Powell, US PCE, German IFO, China PMI, Australia Retail Sales

Last week’s testimony by Fed chair Powell did little to dissuade the market that rates may move higher in the future. In his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee last week, Powell said that its was a ‘pretty good guess’ that US interest rates would be raised again as ‘inflation pressures continue to run high’. The battle between a hawkish Fed and a market looking at an impending recession will continue to distort the US yield curve and fuel interest rate volatility.

Gold broke through a prior level of support last week and if this level now turns to resistance, lower gold prices are likely going forward. The important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level is at $19,904/oz, just above the psychological $1,900/oz point with a 50% retracement of the late-September to early-May rally at $1,849/oz. A push, and consolidation above $1,940/oz. would ease bearish pressure on the precious metal.

Gold Daily Price Chart – June 26, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 21% 4%
Weekly 14% -14% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Remain Net-Long

Retail trader data show 73.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.59% higher than yesterday and 18.45% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.67% higher than yesterday and 22.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
Gold Prices Still Struggling, BoE Shows Global Rates Have Further to Rise
Gold Prices Still Struggling, BoE Shows Global Rates Have Further to Rise
2023-06-22 13:00:00
Gold Price Action: XAU/USD Vulnerable After Powell’s Remarks
Gold Price Action: XAU/USD Vulnerable After Powell’s Remarks
2023-06-22 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 26, 2023