 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally
2023-12-25 06:00:07
US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023
2023-12-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally
2023-12-25 06:00:07
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook
2023-12-23 19:58:24
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally
2023-12-25 06:00:07
US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023
2023-12-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023
2023-12-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
More View More
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally

Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EIR/USD Rally

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The US dollar continues its move as traders price in an aggressive series of rate cuts next year. US Treasury yields are falling, leaving the US dollar at risk against a range of other currencies. Thursday’s US GDP figures missed expectations, as did Friday’s core PCE readings. Both of these releases underpinned the US dollar move lower.

US Q3 GDP Revised Lower Dragging the Dollar Index Along, Gold Rises

US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2,070/oz.

US Dollar Index with Bearish Pennant Formation

image1.png

Gold picked up after both US data releases and touched $2,070/oz. on Friday before giving back some gains. A weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields boost gold’s allure and a fresh attempt at the December 4th spike high at $2,147/oz. is on the cards in early 2024.

Retail trader data shows 59.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.48 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.22% lower than yesterday and 1.59% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.46% higher than yesterday and 5.68% higher than last week.

See what daily and weekly sentiment changes mean for gold’s outlook.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -1% 12% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US equity markets continue to ride the risk-on move and ended Friday a fraction below recent multi-year highs. Sentiment remains positive in the equity space and a fresh push higher by arrange of indices is seen when trading return at the start of January.

Chart of the Week – 2-Year Gilt Yields – Good News for UK Mortgages

image2.png

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c December 25th

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls

Global government bond yields are competing in a race to the bottom as central bankers prime the markets for a series of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

EUR/USD breached the psychological 1.1000 level before the weekend, but thoughts of further gains may not materialize until the New Year is in swing.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook

Gold prices extend their upside rally ahead of the last trading week of 2023 which isn’t expected to provide too much in terms of volatility. XAU/USD looks to hold above $2050.

US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023

This article zooms in on the technical outlook for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, analyzing essential price thresholds to monitor in the final trading sessions of 2023.

Learn How to Trade Forex with DailyFX

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

All Articles Written by DailyFX Analysts and Strategists

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags
Market Week Ahead: Gold Tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Pop, USD Sags
2023-11-26 17:00:00
Global Bond Yields Hammered as Markets Upgrade Interest-Rate Cut Expectations
Global Bond Yields Hammered as Markets Upgrade Interest-Rate Cut Expectations
2023-11-15 11:53:18
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; FOMC, BOJ, BoE, China PMI, Euro Area Inflation, US Jobs
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar; FOMC, BOJ, BoE, China PMI, Euro Area Inflation, US Jobs
2023-10-29 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; Powell, ECB, BoC, Australia CPI, Germany Ifo, UK jobs
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; Powell, ECB, BoC, Australia CPI, Germany Ifo, UK jobs
2023-10-22 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed