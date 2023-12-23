Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
More View More
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

EURO FORECAST:

EURO FORECAST: NEUTRAL

READ MORE: US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Euro enjoyed a positive week against its counterparts, the Japanese Yen and the US Dollar respectively. A lot of the moves this week on both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY were largely facilitated by both US and Japanese data.

Looking at the US and we had a Q3 GDP Growth number which was revised down and followed by the Feds preferred inflation gauge, the PCE data release on Friday. The softer data left the US Dollar hanging on the edge of an abyss heading toward the year end. Market participants continue to ramp up rate cut expectations with Fed policymakers keeping a close eye on developments. As it stands now market participants are pricing in an 88% chance of a rate cut in March 2024.

image1.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Looking at EUR/JPY which has made a recovery this week following the recent rise in Japanese Yen. However, Japanese Yen strength has faded this week as the BoJ meeting and inflation put an end to speculation that a pivot in policy was on the horizon. Earlier on Friday we heard from ECB Policymaker Schnabel who stated than a short-term rise in inflation is expected and that there is still some way to go on inflation.

THE WEEK AHEAD: THIN LIQUIDITY AND LACK OF HIGH IMPACT DATA

Looking ahead to next week and even with some medium impact data from Japan, the thin liquidity environment is likely to keep any significant moves muted. The ongoing geopolitical tension adds a further layer of intrigue. I am expecting a quiet week with a lot of rangebound trading looking the most likely. The BoJ summary of Opinions will give us more information regarding the stance of the BoJ and could lead to further yen weakness, if not next week, then the first week of 2024.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Looking at the technical perspective and EURJPY has staged a bit of recovery this week. EURJPY weekly candle is on course for a bullish engulfing candle close which hints at further upside ahead.

On a daily timeframe EYRJPY is trading between the 200-day MA providing support and 20 and 100-day MAs resting at the 158.00 mark. A break above the 158.00 level brings the 50-day MA into focus which rests at 159.64 and of course the psychological 160.00 mark.

Alternatively, a push lower here faces immediate support around the 156.00 mark before the 200-day MA at 154.66 comes into focus.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – December 22, 2023

Source: TradingView

EURUSD

EURUSD has finally recorded a daily candle close above the 1.1000 level, but further upside maybe limited in the week ahead. Looking at things historically and the week after Christmas is usually marred by thin liquidity and rangebound trading.

There is every chance that EURUSD fails to break this week's high around the 1.1040 level, which if it holds could see EURUSD trade in a tight range between the 1.1040-1.0948 handles. A break below the 1.1000 level may open up a retest of support around the 1.0948 and 1.0900 levels.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels

  • 1.1000
  • 1.0948
  • 1.0900

Resistance Levels

  • 1.1040
  • 1.1090
  • 1.1150

EUR/USD Daily Chart – December 22, 2023

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment Data which shows retail traders are 65% net-short on EURUSD. Given the contrarian view adopted here at DailyFX, is EURUSD destined to surrender the 1.1000 level once more?

For tips and tricks regarding the use of client sentiment data, download the free guide below.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -3% -6%
Weekly -20% 22% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls
2023-12-22 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Jump on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Jump on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook
2023-12-16 17:00:20
Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Face Support, EUR/USD to Rise?
Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Face Support, EUR/USD to Rise?
2023-12-16 05:00:34
British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts
British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts
2023-12-15 18:00:11
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
EUR/AUD
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
EUR/CAD
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
EUR/CHF
Bearish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 14h
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023