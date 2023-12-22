US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
More View More
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz

US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

US Core PCE Key Points:

  • Core PCE Price Index YoY(NOV) Actual 3.2% Vs 3.5% Previous.
  • PCE Price Index YoY(NOV) Actual 2.6% Vs 2.9% Previous (Revised Down).
  • The Data Today Will Only Further Fuel the Fire Regarding Rate Cuts in 2024.
  • To Learn More AboutPrice Action,Chart PatternsandMoving Averages, Check out theDailyFX Education Section.

MOST READ: USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the News Trading Guide today for exclusive insights on how to navigate news events.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The PCE prices MoM declined in November coming in at -0.1%following last month’s flat reading. The COREPCE price index MoMcame in at 0.1% down from the 0.2% print from last month in what will be a welcome print for the US Federal Reserve.

The annual CORE PCE rate cooled to 3.2% from 3.5%, afresh low since mid-2021.

Meanwhile, annual core PCE inflation which excludes food and energy, slowed to 3.5% from 3.7%, a fresh low since mid-2021. Meanwhile, monthly core PCE inflation which excludes food and energy and is preferred Fed inflation measure, was steady at 0.1%, after a downwardly revised reading in October.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Personal incomeincreased $81.6 billion (0.4 percent at a monthly rate) in November, according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis

From the preceding month, thePCE price indexfor November decreased 0.1 percent. Prices for goods decreased 0.7 percent and prices for services increased 0.2 percent. Food prices decreased 0.1 percent and energy prices decreased 2.7 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.

image2.png

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

IMPLICATIONS FOR THE US ECONOMY

The US GDP data added a further feather in the ca for market participants punting for 150bps of rate cuts in 2024. Today’s data will only add fuel to that fire as the PCE inflation remains the Fed's preferred inflation metric. The November figures showed again inflationary pressures continue to moderate at a slow pace. The Federal Reserve predicts PCE inflation to be 2.8%, and core PCE inflation at 3.2% in 2023, both decreasing to 2.4% in the following year.

MARKET REACTION

Following the data release the dollar index extended its slide with Gold proving to be a beneficiary. Gold prices spiked to an immediate high around the $2066-$2068/OZ area before some pullback.

Earlier in the week I had discussed how a potential breakout may require a catalyst and US data over the last two days have finally provided a shot in the arm. Immediate resistance above the $2068 area rests in the $1978-$1983 area and this could prove a sticky point if we do arrive there later today.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Resistance levels:

  • 2078
  • 2100
  • 2125

Support levels:

  • 2050
  • 2041
  • 2030

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart- December 22, 2023

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 9% 1%
Weekly 3% 3% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
2023-12-22 06:50:25
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023