Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook
2023-12-23 19:58:24
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
More View More
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK & ANALYSIS

  • Core PCE data keeps pressure on USD as gold soars.
  • Jobless claims data in focus next week.
  • Can gold bulls hold on above $2050?

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Gold Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST

Gold prices finally breached the $2050 level after threatening since mid-December after US PCE deflator readings missed forecasts. The core metric (Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) dropped to levels last seen in April 2021 and the first negative MoM print in over 3 years. Implied Fed funds futures below now prices in almost 160bps of cumulative rate cuts in 2024 with the first cut becoming more convincing in Q1. That being said, Durable goods orders and Michigan consumer sentiment have improved significantly and shows the resilience of the US economy in the current restrictive monetary policy environment. Jobless claims data continues to resist doves and will be closely monitored next week.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The upcoming week (see economic calendar below) is unlikely to provide any drastic market moves as the last trading week of 2023 contains no high impact economic data and will likely remain rangebound. It is important to keep a close eye on external risk events such as the ongoing war in both Ukraine and Gaza. Any notable escalation could prompt a move to safety and bring gold bulls into play.

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

The daily XAU/USD chart above sees bulls looking to retest the overbought zone on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). As mentioned above, with minimal volatility expected over the coming week, prices may remain around current levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 2150.00
  • 2081.82

Support levels:

  • 2048.79
  • 2000.00

GOLD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GOLD, with 60% of traders currently holding long positions.

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 2% -3%
Weekly 2% 6% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?
2023-12-22 17:25:00
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
2023-12-22 06:50:25
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023