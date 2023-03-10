Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s
2023-03-09 10:36:17
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report
2023-03-09 18:30:32
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged

Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

The Japanese yen fell sharply against the US dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged and maintained its current bond-yield curve control policy settings.

In his last meeting as the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda left policy settings steady, in line with expectations, given the Japanese central bank adjusted the yield band as recently as December. Incoming BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank must maintain its current ultra-easy policy for now until there are signs that inflation has sustained above BOJ’s 2% target.

USD/JPY 5-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Ueda has attempted to cool speculation of an earlier-than-expected normalization of policy rates, but for financial markets, policy tweaks could come in sooner rather than later given the distortions caused by the yield curve control policy and inflation at a four-decade high. The focus now shifts to the next BOJ meeting April 27-28, Ueda’s first meeting as the chair. Ueda has said he has ideas on how the central bank could exit its massive stimulus, but monetary tightening is a possibility only if big improvements are made in Japan’s ‘trend inflation’.

JGB 10-Year Yield Vs Japan 10-Year Swap Rate Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: Bloomberg

The immediate focus for markets shifts to US jobs data due later today - growth of the non-farm payroll likely slowed to 224,000 in February, slower from 443,000 in January, and unemployment is expected to hold near the five-decade low of 3.4%. In his semi-annual testimony to Congress,US Fed Chair Powell stepped up hawkishness, saying the ultimate rate peak is likely to be higher than expected and the central bank is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes, depending on incoming data.

On technical charts, USD/JPY has struggled to cross above a solid cap of around 137.00-138.20, including the 200-day moving average and the December high of 138.20. For more discussion, see “Japanese Yen Forecast: High Bar for USD/JPY to Crack Resistance”, published February 26.

USD/JPY 240-minute Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The failure to sustain gains this week above a brief break above resistance at the early-March high of 137.09 is a sign that USD/JPY’s six-week-long rally is losing steam. However, the pair would need to break below support on a horizontal trendline from mid-February at about 135.25 to confirm that the upward pressure is fading.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
2023-03-09 13:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023