Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now
2024-01-16 14:00:11
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
2024-01-15 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Reclaims Throne; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Tank as Sentiment Sours
2024-01-16 18:00:00
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Advances Ahead of Japanese CPI and US Retail Sales Data
2024-01-16 16:07:07
FX Week Ahead: GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-15 09:14:52
More View More
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slipping Lower but Support Should Hold for Now

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold Price Analysis and Charts

  • CME rate probabilities are now showing a potential seven rate cuts next year.
  • Gold remains stuck below resistance for now.

Download our Complimentary Q1 2024 Gold Technical and Fundamental Forecast

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price weekly Forecast: Gold Rallies on US Rates, Geopolitical Worries

The latest look at the CME FedWatch Tool shows market expectations of seven, quarter-point interest rate cuts next year, starting at the March 20th meeting. While the December cut is looking like a coin toss, the fact that markets continue to price an aggressive loosening of US monetary policy, despite various Fed members pushing back against these forecasts, suggests that markets feel that the Fed is behind the curve.

image1.png

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in and around the Red Sea and the war in Ukraine continue to weigh on risk sentiment. While US equity markets continue to test multi-year highs and are being held up by the Magnificent Seven, in Europe the FTSE 100 and the DAX 40 are both under short-term pressure. US earnings season is now upon us and any misses by the likes of Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia for example, may send the currently buoyant US indices space weaken.

The technical outlook for gold remains positive despite today’s underperformance. Support from the 50-day simple moving average at $2,020/oz. and a prior swing high at $2,009/oz. should hold any further sell-off, at least in the short term. A push higher by the precious metal will see resistance at $2,043/oz. ahead of $2,070/oz.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 56.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.28 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.26% higher than yesterday and 0.89% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.14% higher than yesterday and 11.66% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect sentiment and price action.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -17% -8%
Weekly 2% -12% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
2024-01-15 18:30:00
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024