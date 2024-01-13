Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Gold Rallies on US Rates, Geopolitical Worries

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar at Critical Juncture after US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-12 16:40:00
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
2024-01-11 13:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar at Critical Juncture after US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-12 16:40:00
Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre
2024-01-12 09:06:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar at Critical Juncture after US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-12 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
More View More
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Gold Rallies on US Rates, Geopolitical Worries

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Gold Rallies on US Rates, Geopolitical Worries

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Price Outlook, Analysis and Charts

  • US/UK forces attack Houthi positions in Yemen.
  • Falling short-end US Treasury yields boost gold’s appeal
  • Technical setup for gold remains positive.

Download our free Q1 2024 Gold Forecast below:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold is getting a decent boost going into the weekend and beyond on a combination of escalating geopolitical tensions and a weaker US dollar. Last night’s US/UK coordinated attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen have prompted fears of reprisals, and with both sides unlikely to back down the already fraught situation is likely to get worse.

Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Short-dated US Treasury yields have been moving lower over the last few months as traders continue to price in a series of US interest rate cuts. The latest CME Fed Watch tool suggests the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points next year with the first of six quarter-point clips seen in March. The interest-rate sensitive US 2-year Treasury currently trades with a yield of 4,15%, down from a multi-year peak of 5.26% in mid-October and at the lowest level seen since mid-May last year. The latest leg lower in US yields is being driven by a combination of haven buying, Middle East fears, and rate expectations.

UST 2-Year Yield

image1.png

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The technical outlook for gold also looks positive and further gains look likely, especially if the fundamental background remains the same. The series of higher lows and higher highs, leaving aside the December 4th spike, remains in place and is guiding gold higher, while a close, and open, above the 20-day simple moving average would help confirm the bullish outlook. The CCI indicator is turning higher and is moving from a multi-week oversold low. A break above the late-December $2089/oz. high would leave $2,100/oz. and then the $2,044/oz. spike vulnerable.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 58.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.40 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.90% higher than yesterday and 2.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.90% lower than yesterday and 0.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect sentiment and price action.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 12% 0%
Weekly 4% 10% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Forecast: Suppressed Weekly Range Emphasises Key Levels
Euro Weekly Forecast: Suppressed Weekly Range Emphasises Key Levels
2024-01-13 06:00:40
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Big UK Data Week May Not Mean Big Moves
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Big UK Data Week May Not Mean Big Moves
2024-01-12 18:30:11
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity
2023-12-23 08:00:23
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls
2023-12-22 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024