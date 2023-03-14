 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:38:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Fed, SVB, DXY Index, Treasury Yields - Talking Points

  • The gold price has held the high ground today after a volatile session
  • The US Dollar has been undermined by Treasury yields recoiling from peaks
  • The Fed has more than US CPI to consider next week. Where to for XAU/USD?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Gold made a six-week high overnight as the fallout from the failure of Silvergate Financial Corp., SVB Financial and Signature Bank continues to ricochet through markets.

The US Dollar has been hit hard, undermined by the Treasury yields protracted retreat with the 2-year note trading more than 100 basis points lower from its 15-year peak above 5% last week, touching 3.94% yesterday.

Yields collapsed further out along the curve but to a lesser extent the longer the duration. Importantly for the gold price, real yields collapsed with the closely watched 10-year falling to 1.16% from the high seen last week at 1.72%. Real yields are the nominal yield less the market priced inflation rate for the same tenor.

With gold being a non-interest bearing asset, the disintegration of returns from other assets might assist the yellow metal.

How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get My Guide

In a similar way that the VIX index is an indicator of market-priced volatility for the S&P 500, the OVZ index is a measure of gold volatility. Not surprisingly, it has climbed in this current rally for the precious metal as markets recalibrate in wake of the recent disruptions.

Elsewhere in the gold options market, the 1-month 25 delta risk reversal has sprung higher. This indicates that the market is potentially clambering to buy gold calls more than gold puts and may signal that demand is picking up for perceived haven assets.

US CPI due out later today may not have the same impact on Fed rate hike expectations that it would have had without the collapse of the banks. The interest rate market is now placing a 70% probability of a 25 basis point lift rather than a 50 bp move that was priced in last week.

If CPI prints below forecasts of 0.4% month-on-month for February, it may see the chance of a rise in rates by the Fed next week deteriorate. This could see the US Dollar come under pressure, potentially adding to gold’s allure.

GOLD AGAINST US DOLLAR (DXY), US 10-YEAR REAL YIELDS AND VOLATILITY (GVZ)

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

