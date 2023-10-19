 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises
2023-10-19 11:42:40
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Hindered by Resistance, EUR/AUD Still in Bullish Trend
2023-10-18 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls
2023-10-19 16:00:49
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Post UK CPI
2023-10-18 17:23:16
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
News
USD/JPY Update: Can US Data Provide the Catalyst for FX Intervention?
2023-10-19 14:32:43
US Dollar (DXY) Driven Higher by Soaring Bond Yields, Fed Chair Powell Up Next
2023-10-19 13:00:05
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout

Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK

  • Gold prices have been rallying this month despite the surge in U.S. Treasury yields
  • Bond market dynamics are taking a back seat as trades shift their attention to geopolitics.
  • This article looks at XAU/USD’s key levels to watch in the near term

Most Read: US Dollar Outlook - USD/JPY Flat, AUD/USD Dives after Rejection, USD/MXN Soars

U.S. bond yields have been on a bullish tear recently, skyrocketing across the Treasury curve. The 10-year note, for instance, has soared past 4.95%, reaching its highest level since 2007. Against this backdrop, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, has maintained a largely positive bias, trading near its best levels since late 2022.

Despite the unfriendly landscape for precious metals, gold prices (XAU/USD) have managed to increase by roughly 8% from their October lows. Although the main fundamentals remain relatively bearish for bullion, geopolitics has become a major driver of strength in recent days following the Hamas attacks in Israel.

Delving into specifics, traders are concerned that the Middle East situation may get worse before it gets better. The dominant view is that Israel will soon launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to the recent terrorist events, a move that has the potential to increase tensions and draw other actors into the conflict, such as Lebanon or Iran.

Wondering about gold's future trajectory and the factors driving market turbulence? Find out in our free Q4 trading guide. Download it now, absolutely free!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Any escalation of the Israeli-Hamas clash could raise the temperature in the region, creating volatility and heightened uncertainty. Gold tends to thrive in turbulent environments, so it would not be surprising to see further short-term gains, especially if fear grips the markets. In this particular setting, changes in yields may lack substantial impact.

In terms of technical analysis, gold futures have embarked on a solid rally this month, successfully breaching several key levels. After the latest moves, XAU/USD is steadily approaching resistance in the $1,985, created by the 61.8% Fib retracement of the May/October slide. Traders should watch price action closely in this region, considering that a breakout may set the stage for a retest of $2,015.

On the flip side, if sentiment improves and the risk premium on safe-haven assets fades, XAU/USD could correct sharply lower, especially with yields at multi-year highs. In the event of a pullback, support is located around the 200-day simple moving average at $1,940. On further weakness, sellers may initiate an assault on the $1,920 floor.

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, grab a free copy today!

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 11% 4%
Weekly -22% 55% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART (FRONT-MONTH FUTURES)

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

