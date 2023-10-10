 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
More View More
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment

Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

CRUDE OIL PRICES OUTLOOK

  • Oil prices soften after Monday’s strong rally.
  • Despite Tuesday’s move, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East create a constructive backdrop for energy markets in the near term.
  • This article looks at oil’s key technical levels to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Market Q4 Outlook - Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point

Oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate futures, fell on Tuesday, erasing some of the previous session’s rally induced by this past weekend's events in the Middle East. To provide some context, the militant group Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip early Saturday, resulting in the most devastating massacre of civilians in the Jewish nation’s history.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted swiftly and declared war on the adversary, conducting extensive airstrikes in Gaza to target the Islamic terrorist organization's strongholds in the coastal enclave. As of Tuesday, the casualty count on both sides has continued to rise, surpassing a grim total of 1800 lives lost according to official sources.

Israel's position as a minor crude producer should not overshadow the potential significance of the conflict's impact on oil’s outlook, particularly if major players in the space become entangled in the situation. For example, if strong evidence emerges linking Iran to the terrorist attacks, the West could be forced to impose new economic sanctions on the country, with the aim of blocking its energy exports, a move that could further tighten markets.

Curious about where oil is headed? Download our free trading guide for Q4, offering an in-depth technical and fundamental analysis of how energy markets could unfold and the events that might contribute to increased volatility!

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

To anticipate future market dynamics, traders should watch closely how the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East evolves. If tensions escalate and bring the United States and Iran into direct confrontation, oil prices could soar overnight. This risk is heightened if Tehran decides to close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for any perceived aggression, as this navigational passageway is of paramount importance to global supplies.

From a technical standpoint, oil prices are sitting above the psychological $85.00 mark after Tuesday’s pullback, close to the 50-day simple moving average, a key support to watch in the short term. If the bulls fail to defend this floor and prices fall below it in a decisive way, we could see a descent towards the $83.00 handle, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 rally.

On the other hand, if WTI manages to resume its advance, initial resistance appears at $88.00. Although it may be difficult for buyers to overcome this barrier, a breakout could reinforce the upward pressure and pave the way for a retest of this year's high.

Become a savvy oil trader today. Don't miss the opportunity to learn key tips and strategies – download our 'How to Trade Oil' guide now!"

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL (WTI FUTURES) TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Light Crude Oil Futures Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-10 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023