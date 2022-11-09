Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
2022-11-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 22:30:15
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears

Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, Silver, US Dollar, FOMC, CPI, ETF Flows, COT, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Gold and silver prices approach key technical levels as fundamentals improve
  • The US CPI inflation report on Thursday poses a risk to the precious metal rally
  • XAU/USD eyes a Triple Bottom breakout, while XAG/USD probes its 200-day SMA

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Gold and silver prices are moderating in Asia-Pacific trading after the precious metals surged higher on Tuesday as stock indexes rose and the US Dollar fell. That move put gold prices above 1,700 at their highest level since early October. Silver is just below 21.5 at levels not traded since June.

The US Dollar DXY Index is down nearly 2% for November, extending last month’s 0.53% decline. Precious metals have capitalized on the USD’s weakness, which makes non-USD-denominated purchases cheaper. The chart below highlights the correlation between gold and the USD. Market-based rate hike bets for the Federal Reserve’s December meeting show only a 30% chance that the FOMC will hike by 75 basis points, pointing to a slower pace of tightening.

That has made Treasuries more attractive and reduced the US yield premium against its peers. However, calling a trend reversal in yields and the Greenback is potentially premature. The October US consumer price index (CPI) will cross the wires on Thursday. Analysts expect core inflation—a measure that removes food and energy prices—to fall to 6.5% from a year ago.

That would be down from 6.6% in September. A hotter-than-expected print poses a downside risk to bullion prices, as it would likely elicit aggressive repricing in FOMC bets. Gold and silver bulls will monitor the inflation numbers and how the market reacts. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George—both FOMC voters—are due to speak on Thursday after the CPI data, which may clarify any uncertain market reaction.

Gold Versus US Dollar – Daily Chart

gold vs us dollar chart

Chart created with TradingView

Trader Positioning - COT

The latest Commitments of Traders report (COT) from the CFTC for the week ending November 01 showed a 1.7k reduction to gold’s net long position after speculators added 6.7k longs and 8.5k shorts. The recent price surge likely forced some of those shorts to cover their positions, which fuels further upside on short covering.

Gold Versus Non-Commercial Longs/Shorts - Daily Chart

gold cot chart

Chart created with TradingView

Silver positioning among speculators rose 1.8k for the same period, per the COT data. However, short positioning remained robust at 49k. Silver’s +2% performance this week is likely also due partly to short covering. An updated COT report is due on Friday.

Silver Versus Non-Commercial Longs/Shorts - Daily Chart

silver cot chart

Chart created with TradingView

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold and Silver ETF Holdings Review

Despite gold and silver up around 4.5% and 11.6% this month, outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the metals have persisted. Month-to-date, gold’s total known ETF holdings are down 0.78%, while silver’s total known ETF holdings have dropped by 1.06% for the same period.

If prices continue to rise, these outflows should slow or even reverse. Generally, ETF flows lag reactions in the underlying, so it doesn’t constitute a bearish sign yet. If those outflows continue as prices rise, further investigation would be needed. However, outflows have eased from September when gold ETF holdings dropped by 1.99% and silver by 0.10%.

gold etf holdings, silver etf holdings

Gold Technical Outlook

A Triple Bottom pattern puts a potential trend reversal on the cards. Gold bottomed around 1,617 three times from September to November. After piercing above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), prices are approaching the pattern’s resistance level defined by the peak between the first two lows. A break above resistance is required to complete the pattern, with a measured move target at 1,845.

Gold Daily Chart

gold technical chart, gld chart, xau chart

Chart created with TradingView

Silver Technical Outlook

Silver is at the high-profile 200-day SMA after dispatching the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the March/September major move. That Fib level stopped prices in October but may act as support on a pullback. A break above the SMA would likely induce further strength, potentially allowing prices to challenge the June swing high at 22.51.

Silver Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

silver chart, slv chart, xag chart

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Thomas Westwater

Start Course

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
2022-11-08 04:00:00
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Silver
Bullish