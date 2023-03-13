US Dollar Sinks as Yields Collapse After SVB’s Failure, US Inflation Data Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Sinks as Yields Collapse After SVB’s Failure, US Inflation Data Ahead

US Dollar Sinks as Yields Collapse After SVB’s Failure, US Inflation Data Ahead

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK:

  • The U.S. dollar began the week on the back foot, dropping precipitously after a deep decline in U.S. Treasury yields
  • Yields have moved lower on expectations that the Fed could adopt a more dovish stance in light of recent stress in the banking sector following SVB’s collapse
  • The February U.S. inflation report will take the spotlight on Tuesday, but incoming data may become less relevant so long as the risks of a “credit event” remain present
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Fed Steps In to Avoid Systemic Risks After SVB Fallout. Is the S&P 500 Safe?

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, plunged on Monday, falling nearly 1% and reaching its lowest level in nearly a month, dragged lower by the downward shift in the U.S. Treasury curve in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

U.S. bond yields have plummeted since last Thursday amid a dovish reassessment of the Fed’s policy outlook following SVB’s demise, the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. The chart below shows how markets have responded to the ongoing chaos in the U.S. banking sector.

FED FUNDS FUTURES, TREASURY YIELDS AND US DOLLAR CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Financial upheaval has caused traders to reprice lower the FOMC’s hiking path on the assumption that policymakers will ultimately abandon their inflation-fighting efforts, at least for now, to avoid a "credit event" that could be catastrophic for the U.S. economy. If proven correct, incoming data, such as the February CPI report due out Tuesday morning, could carry less weight in the FOMC’s reaction function.

Fed Chair Powell embraced an ultra-hawkish position at his Congressional hearing last week, pledging to stay the course, but financial instability is changing the calculus quickly. In fact, recent developments suggest minds are already being swayed, with the central bank launching a lending facility to backstop depository institutions on Sunday, an emergency action that smacks of panic.

In any case, to limit contagion and prevent the current crisis from becoming systemic, the Federal Reserve may soon adopt a more cautious approach and put its aggressive tactics on hold. It is true that price pressures remain strong, but higher inflation for longer would be a less negative outcome than a collapse of the U.S. banking system triggered in part by overly restrictive monetary policy. Judging from recent events, it appears that the cost of additional rate hikes could outweigh its benefits.

With markets starting to discount a Fed dovish pivot, the U.S. dollar could extend losses in the near term unless haven demand picks up pace and boost defensive assets.

Focusing on technical analysis, the DXY index is currently probing support after the recent selloff, with prices sitting above a long-term rising trendline and the December lows around 103.50. If this area of support is breached, we could see a move towards 102.60, followed by a retest of this year’s trough.

On the flip side, if the index stages a bullish comeback, resistance appears near the psychological 104.00 level, and 104.65 thereafter.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

US Dollar Chart (DXY) Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies on Fed Repricing
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies on Fed Repricing
2023-03-13 08:25:08
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 13, 2023