News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Remains Supported Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2023-03-07 13:00:07
Euro Bounces on Hawkish ECB Ahead of Powell’s Testimony. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-07 01:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Oil Gains Despite China’s Soft GDP Target, Gold Mixed as Markets Await Powell
2023-03-06 20:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
News
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
2023-03-07 05:00:00
Oil Gains Despite China’s Soft GDP Target, Gold Mixed as Markets Await Powell
2023-03-06 20:00:00
News
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold on to Gains Despite Positive UK Housing Data
2023-03-07 10:29:11
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
News
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
2023-03-07 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates

US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

POWELL’S KEY COMMENTS:

  • The Fed chairman embraces a hawkish stance and indicates that the FOMC terminal rate will likely be higher than initially anticipated
  • Powell says the central bank will stay the course until the job is done and that the bank is prepared to accelerate the pace of tightening in light of inflation risks
  • The U.S. dollar extends gains after Powell’s remarks cross the wires, bolstered by the hawkish repricing of the central bank's monetary policy outlook
Most Read: Central Banks and Monetary Policy: How Central Bankers Set Policy

Jerome Powell appeared today before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to deliver the Federal Reserve’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report, kicking off his two days of appearances on Capitol Hill.

In prepared remarks, the Fed chief embraced a hawkish position, reiterating that the central bank is committed to restoring price stability and will stay the course until the job is done, a sign that borrowing costs will continue to climb in the economy.

Powell also warned Congress that resilient economic activity poses upside inflation risks and may require a more aggressive posture. Further, the central bank chief stated that the FOMC terminal rate is likely to settle higher than initially anticipated and that policymakers are prepared to increase the pace of tightening if needed.

Focusing on the outlook, Powell said that officials will make their decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of incoming data. At the same time, he cautioned that there are little signs of disinflation in core services excluding housing and that a softer labor market is needed in order to win the fight against inflation.

Immediately after Powell’s remarks crossed the wires, the U.S. dollar extended its advance as the short-end of the Treasury curve moved higher, along with expectations for the FOMC’s peak rate as shown in the chart below. Fed swaps also repriced to favor a 50 bp hike in March over a 25 bp move, a sign of a more forceful monetary policy stance over the coming months. Monetary policy dynamics are likely to be bullish for the U.S. dollar in the near term, meaning that the DXY index could prolong its recovery this month.

2023 FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLIED YIELDS, US DOLLAR CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

