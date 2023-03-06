US Dollar Subdued ahead of Powell’s Testimony. What Should Forex Traders Expect?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates
2023-03-06 10:31:29
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Steady Ahead of Fed Chair Powell and the Latest US Jobs Report
2023-03-06 12:00:09
Gold Looks to Powell for a Confirmation
2023-03-06 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Subdued ahead of Powell’s Testimony. What Should Forex Traders Expect?

US Dollar Subdued ahead of Powell’s Testimony. What Should Forex Traders Expect?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • U.S. dollar begins the week on the back foot as risk assets leap higher
  • All eyes are on the Fed’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress
  • Powell is expected to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. If the central bank's chief embraces a hawkish stance, the dollar is likely to resume its recovery
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast - Speculative Frenzy at Risk ahead of Key US Jobs Report

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, weakened slightly on Monday, down about 0.25% to 104.24, dragged lower by a small pullback in Treasury yields and positive sentiment on Wall Street. In early trading, bond rates remained somewhat subdued, while the Nasdaq 100 rose sharply, up nearly 1%, boosting riskier assets.

However, the U.S. dollar's retreat could be temporary, as there are several catalysts on this week's economic calendar that could trigger a bullish turnaround in the FX space. One of them is the Federal Reserve's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss recent economic developments and prospects for the future. In his testimony, Powell is likely to take a hawkish stance, laying the groundwork for a higher peak rate in response to upside inflation risks.

Economic data from late 2022 made investors believe that price pressures were abating rapidly, but recent reports have shown the opposite: inflationary forces remain stubbornly strong and may be regaining momentum amid resilient consumer spending and incredibly tight labor markets.

Focusing on the outlook, several measures of PCE (price indices) over different time horizons paint a worrying picture and signals the central bank will not be able to achieve its 2% inflation target for the foreseeable future, especially if the economy fails to slow down materially and wage growth keep services costs elevated.

image1.png

Source: Jason Furman

For the previous reason, it wouldn’t be surprising if Powell opens the door to returning to bigger hikes, as long as incoming data continues to support the case for a more front-loaded policy response. This could help cement calls for the Fed to raise borrowing costs by 50 basis points at its March meeting, while pushing expectations for the terminal rate closer to 6.0% from the current 5.45%. This scenario could be quite bullish for the U.S. dollar.

In terms of technical analysis, the U.S. dollar (DXY index) is hovering above a key support near 104.00 after its latest decline. If this floor is breached on the downside, sellers could launch an assault on 103.50, followed by 102.60. On the flip side, if bulls regain control of the market and trigger a meaningful rebound from current levels, initial resistance appears at 104.90, a technical barrier created by a descending trendline extended off the October 2022 highs. If this ceiling is taken out, we could see a retest of the 2023 highs, followed by a move towards 106.18, the 38.2% Fib retracement of the September 2022/February 2023 slump.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

DXY Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Latest – Is a Fresh Multi-Month High Brewing?
EUR/GBP Latest – Is a Fresh Multi-Month High Brewing?
2023-03-06 15:00:41
EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates
EUR/USD Unchanged as Euro Area Retail Sales Tick Higher but Miss Estimates
2023-03-06 10:31:29
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Hampered by Chinese GDP Expectations
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Hampered by Chinese GDP Expectations
2023-03-06 08:55:48
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023