News
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
News
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
News
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold

XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold Price Forecast:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse sends Gold higher

The collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) has sent jitters through global markets, supporting safe-haven gold. After the financial institution came under scrutiny last week, fears over client’s access to deposits exacerbated concerns.

Most Read:US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department

While the collapse marks the largest bank failure since 2008, higher interest rates have placed pressure on the financial system. Although the Fed, treasury and banking regulators assured investors that all clients would be granted access to their funds, risks of further contagion has boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

With the Federal Reserve reiterating their intentions to continue to hike rates more aggressively to tame rampant inflation, the bank failure could force the central bank to reconsider its hawkish stance.

The sudden shutdown and Sunday’s announcement sent yields lower, lifting gold prices.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Gold Price Analysis

As XAU/USD rose above the 50-day MA (moving average), gold futures surged before running into a barrier of Fibonacci resistance at $1,891. With a hold above the 23.6% retracement of the 2022 – 2023 move bringing the $1,900 psychological level back into play. Above that, the $1,910 handle looms which could drive price action to $1,930.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As US President Biden prepares to provide a speech on the banking system, the Fed will be hosting a closed-door Fed emergency meeting to decide how it will deal with the crisis.

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

If concerns continue to rise and there’s more news about other bank failures, gold prices could continue to rise, benefiting from its safe-haven appeal.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

