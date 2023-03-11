US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Data May Revive Rally but SVB Meltdown Poses Risks

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Data May Revive Rally but SVB Meltdown Poses Risks

US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Data May Revive Rally but SVB Meltdown Poses Risks

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK:

  • The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, finish the week lower as U.S. Treasury rates take a turn to the downside
  • Bond yields plunge despite solid U.S. labor market data, with the move likely tied to concerns emanating from the financial sector following the collapse of SVB
  • All eyes on the U.S. inflation report next week. Bias is for an upside surprise
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Week Ahead Forecast - Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index was on track for a positive week following Powell’s hawkish comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a steep decline in Treasury rates on Thursday and Friday turned the tables, leading the currency benchmark to give up gains and end about flat in the five-session span.

Heading into the weekend, government bond yields dropped like a rock, plunging the most since 2008, as traders repriced lower the Fed’s hiking path despite the solid February U.S. employment results. For context, the U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February, well above consensus estimates, but average hourly earnings were slightly weaker than anticipated, clocking in at 0.2% m-o-m and 4.6% y-o-y, a tenth of a percent below Wall Street forecasts.

Softening wage growth is encouraging, but this metric has been very volatile and subject the frequent revisions in recent months, signaling that it may not be reliable as a turnaround signal or as an indicator of less tightness in the labor market. So why have expectations about the monetary policy outlook shifted in a more dovish direction over the past 48 hours, as shown in the chart below, which points to an FOMC terminal rate of 5.28 % versus 5.70% on Wednesday?

2023 FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLIED YIELD

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Recent bond market dynamics may be related to banking sector stress sparked by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) meltdown. The collapse of this institution, which was shut down on Friday by regulators to protect depositors, has increased fears of broad financial contagion, bringing to the surface hidden risks in the industry and its vulnerability to the current environment of rapidly rising borrowing costs.

Although liquidity concerns have been rising in the wake of the FOMC's forceful tightening campaign, most large banks remain well capitalized despite losses in their long-term investment portfolios, suggesting that the SVB's troubles have not yet reached a systemic level. This means that the downward correction in yields may be exaggerated and therefore transitory.

Focusing on next week’s CPI report, the annual headline index is seen downshifting to 6.0% from 6.4%, while the core gauge is forecast to ease to 5.5% from 5.6%. In terms of possible scenarios, softer-than-anticipated data could ease wagers on a half-point FOMC rate rise in March, tilting expectations more firmly in favor of a quarter-point hike. On the flip side, hotter-than-forecast results could set the stage for faster monetary tightening, leading to a higher terminal rate. The latter case appears more plausible at this time.

As for the US dollar, its recent decline may be short-lived. If rates reprice higher again on the back of hot data, the greenback is likely to resume its recovery in short order. If turbulence intensifies, risk aversion and the flight to safety may be a source of support. Only if the Fed blinks will the U.S. dollar weaken on a sustained basis, but recent comments from Chairman Powell suggest that policymakers have no intention of letting up just yet.

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected
US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected
2023-03-10 13:45:18
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR