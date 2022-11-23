 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Euro Breaking News: EUR on Offer Despite EZ PMI Upside Surprise
2022-11-23 09:19:30
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts
2022-11-22 23:30:02
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK PMI Reveals Fastest Drop in New Orders Since 2021
2022-11-23 10:30:46
British Pound Pauses as US Dollar Takes Stock of Fed Outlook. Will GBP/USD go Higher?
2022-11-23 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
More View More
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next

Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Gold’s Anti-Dollar Bounce Looks Like it Will Feel the Weight of Persistent Fed Forecasts

Gold (XAU/USD) FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold continues to consolidate near its weekly low following the failure of yesterday’s upside rally at around the $1750 mark. The precious metal remains cautious in line with the general market mood due to China’s growing Covid woes and the Federal Reserve minutes due later today.

Markets remain cautious this week as Chinas Covid woes continue to plague sentiment. Chinese authorities imposed further restriction in an effort to gain control over the rising number of Covid infections with the lockdown in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district already extended to November 27. Unrest broke out at the world’s largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou while Beijing resembles a ghost town as citizens are urged to stay home. This has added to investor concerns while highlighting the social and financial toll on the Chinese economy.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Federal Reserve policymakers continued their hawkish rhetoric this week with the Fed minutes for November due later today. Markets will no doubt be paying close attention to the release especially the statement of economic projections for any clues as to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike outlook moving forward. Before the key event however we do have initial jobless claims, Michigan consumer sentiment, S&P PMI and of course durable goods data to be released. The batch of data releases could provide some volatility and short-term opportunities on the precious metal. The releases arrive just before a two-day Thanksgiving break in the US, which could result in lower liquidity as the week winds to a close.

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

From a technical perspective, gold has printed a bullish inside bar candle close on the daily timeframe as it flirts with the weekly low. Yesterday’s daily candle close hints at further upside but any move is likely to depend on the US dollar. The pair remains above the key area of support (September and October highs) around $1730 while the 100-day MA rests around the $1712 area should the precious metal break lower. Gold will need to clear $1750 if we are to push higher and retest the recent highs around $1786 with today’s data releases potentially providing the catalyst.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – November 23, 2022

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on XAU/USD, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term cautious bias.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-22 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed