Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22
2023-09-26 12:27:22
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
More View More
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk

Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

XAU/USD PRICE FORECAST:

MOST READ: Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Upside Potential but Technical Hurdles Lie Ahead

Gold extended its losses in the European session as US Treasury Yields continued their advance, while the US Dollar holds above the 106.00 handle. The ‘higher for longer narrative’ has gripped markets since last weeks Fed meeting with risk assets and USD denominated assets feeling the heat.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY)

The US Dollar has found additional support from a potential Government shutdown coupled with deteriorating economic data globally pointing to a slowdown. The higher rates on offer from holding US Dollars continues to prop up the Greenback as its safe haven appeal grows. Further uncertainty surrounding the Chinese property sector this morning also aiding the Dollars haven appeal.

US data this week continued its positivity as US housing prices continued to rise in July. Later today we also have comments expected from Federal Reserve Policymaker Bowman ahead of more US data later this week. Another reason to be bullish on the USD comes in the form of seasonality with the US Dollar bullish against Western and Eastern European countries as well as emerging market currencies over the past 4 year. This was also corroborated by Economists at Societe Generale as they evaluate the USD outlook for Q4. Will this seasonality trend extend into a 5th year? All signs at present point to it.

Continued US Dollar strength could weigh on Gold prices in Q4 as safe haven appeal continues to favor the US Dollar rather than the non-yielding precious metal. Market uncertainty has been keeping Gold prices partially supported thus far but if the DXY continues its advance Gold could be in store for fresh 2023 lows.

Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Created by Zain Vawda

Looking at the daily chart above, yesterday saw price break above a key area of resistance around the 105.60 handle before piercing through the 106.00 handle. The DXY does remain in overbought territory, but retracements have so far proved short lived. The current macro picture is likely to keep the US Dollar supported moving forward.

The MAs have however crossed on the daily timeframe with the 100-day MA crossing above the 200-day MA in a golden cross pattern. This is a further sign of the upside momentum from a technical perspective and could see the DXY run toward the 107.00 level in the coming days.

Tips and Tricks for Gold? Look no Further and Download your Guide Below.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US TRASURY YIELDS HOVER AT 2007 LEVELS

US Treasury yields continue to hold the high ground at 2007 levels adding further pressure on Gold prices. The US 10Y has been trading comfortably above the 2007 levels hitting a high yesterday around the 4.56% mark with the 2Y yield not advancing as much, remaining below recent highs around the 5.12% handle.

US 2Y and US 10Y Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, Created by Zain Vawda

RISK EVENTS AHEAD THIS WEEK

As mentioned earlier we have US Fed policymaker on the docket later today before attention turns to US Durable Goods Orders tomorrow. Final GDP numbers with an expected upward revision will be out Thursday before the biggest risk event of the week on Friday. If anything can arrest the Dollar's rise of late it could be US PCE data which remains the Feds preferred gauge of inflation. A significant drop here could see some weakness in the DXY but is not something I expect right now. I believe if we are to see any significant change in the PCE data it will likely come from the October print onward as student debt repayments begin and consumers face renewed strain.

image3.pngA white background with black text Description automatically generatedA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

GOLD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Form a technical perspective, Gold prices have struggled in the early part of the week. Having written my weekly forecast on Gold, I saw the potential for a move higher given last Fridays daily candle close as a bullish inside bar candle. I did however highlight the technical hurdles facing Gold around the $1925-$1930 mark where we have a seen a convergence of the MAs.

At the time of writing, we also have the 50-day MA looking at crossing the 200-day MA in what would be a further sign of the bearish momentum at present. The one apprehension I do have I that Gold seems to be slightly supported, given the rise in US Yields and rise of the DXY I would’ve expected a faster decline in the precious metal.

Looking toward the downside and immediate support is provided by the $1900 handle before the recent lows around $1884 comes into focus. A drop below the $1900 mark could see the precious metal put in some gains before going on to take out the recent lows around $1884 and should be kept in mind.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – September 26, 2023

image6.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders are Overwhelmingly Long on Gold with 79% of retail traders holding Long positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that Gold may continue to fall?

For a more in-depth look at Client Sentiment on Gold and how to use it download your free guide below.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -14% 3%
Weekly 9% -30% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 48m
Last updated: Sep 26, 2023