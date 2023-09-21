 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver After the Fed: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk to Higher Treasury Yields
2023-09-21 00:30:00
Fed Pauses but Says Another Hike is Possible, Gold and US Dollar Go Separate Ways
2023-09-20 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Bank of England Preview: GBP Hangs on by a Thread
2023-09-20 12:28:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
2023-09-21 05:00:00
AUD/USD Charts Bullish Technical Setup as USD/JPY Defies Channel Resistance
2023-09-20 21:30:00
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged at 5.25% - Vote 5-4

Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP

Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

Learn How to Trade the Euro versus the US Dollar

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read – Euro Price Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar

The Euro is holding tis own against a strong US dollar, aided by higher Euro Zone bond yields, while the single currency is pushing higher against the British Pound as the latest BoE policy decision nears.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates untouched last night but chair Powell’s subsequent press conference suggested a hawkish hold by the US central bank with the possibility of one more, data-dependent, rate hike. While this was not unexpected – all central banks leave themselves a large degree of flexibility – the market reacted by pushing US bond yields to fresh multi-year peaks, driving the greenback higher.

Fed Pauses but Says Another Hike is Possible, Gold and US Dollar Go Separate Ways

Global bond yields continue to move higher with Euro Zone yields hitting multi-week and multi-month highs, while in the US, bond yields are touching levels last seen back in 2006 and 2007. Bond yields are volatile at the moment and currency pairs are being moved not just by market sentiment but also by widening/tightening of rate differentials.

DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar remains firm and is trying to make a confirmed break above a recent area of resistance. While further upside is likely, the US dollar may start to struggle in the coming weeks unless economic data lends a helping hand.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD is probing a prior swing-low at 1.0635 made in late May and a confirmed break here would open the way to 1.0516. The chart looks negative but currently oversold, according to the CCI indicator, and this may temper any further move lower in the short term.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Download the latest EUR/USD IG Sentiment Report

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -17% -8%
Weekly 3% -11% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP is a different story with the single currency outperforming the British Pound. The pair traded as low as 0.8493 on August 23rd before turning higher. Sterling is currently weakening ahead of the latest Bank of England rate decision with a further 25 basis point hike now seen as a 50/50 call. Overhead resistance at 0.8700 may be tested in the short term. The CCI indicator is showing the pair as heavily overbought.

Bank of England Preview: GBP Hangs on by a Thread

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Price Forecast: FOMC Weighing on Aussie Dollar
AUD Price Forecast: FOMC Weighing on Aussie Dollar
2023-09-21 07:58:39
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
AUD/USD Charts Bullish Technical Setup as USD/JPY Defies Channel Resistance
AUD/USD Charts Bullish Technical Setup as USD/JPY Defies Channel Resistance
2023-09-20 21:30:00
Fed Pauses but Says Another Hike is Possible, Gold and US Dollar Go Separate Ways
Fed Pauses but Says Another Hike is Possible, Gold and US Dollar Go Separate Ways
2023-09-20 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023