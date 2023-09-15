 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar
2023-09-15 12:00:52
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar

Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD technical outlook remains bleak.
  • FOMC – a hawkish hold next week?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The ECB hiked rates yesterday by 25 basis points across the board, the central bank’s tenth consecutive increase, as it strives to bring inflation back to target. The latest Staff Projections suggest that this may be harder than previously thought as they raised their average inflation forecasts to 5.6% this year and to 3.2% in 2024, both 0.2% higher than the June projections. While the interest rate hike was not unexpected, the mildly dovish tone of the announcement was. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that

‘Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target.’

EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes Rates by 25bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked

This dovish twist, suggesting rates may have peaked in the short-term at least, sent the single currency tumbling and back below 1.0700 against the US dollar.

Next week, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision with the Fed fully expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 525-550. The commentary at the Fed’s post-decision press conference however is not so easy to predict and may well spark a bout of US dollar volatility. If chair Powell points to the recent weakness in the jobs market, then the market may well decide that rates are at their terminal rate, while if Powell cites recent strong US economic data then markets may look for the US central bank to hike again later this year.

DailyFX Calendar

Looking at the daily US Dollar Index chart shows the greenback touching the March 8 multi-month high, while the impending 50-day/200-day sma crossover – a golden cross – suggests that the greenback has further upside.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD today tested, and rejected, a prior level of support at 1.0635. A close and open below this level would leave 1.0516 the next target. The pair looks likely to struggle to break above 1.0787 if any bullish momentum returns.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – September 15, 2023

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

Download the Latest EUR/USD Sentiment Guide

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -14% 6%
Weekly 9% -9% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

