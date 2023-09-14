 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure
2023-09-13 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

ECB Hikes by 25 basis points - Main refi rate 4.50%, Marginal lending 4.75%, Depo rate 4.00%

EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked

EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

ECB Hikes by 25-bps, Hints at Reaching Terminal Rate

The ECB voted to raise all three interest rates, seeing the deposit facility up to 4%. The decision was taken after the committee’s assessment of the inflation outlook, incoming data and strength of monetary policy transmission necessitated a hike.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The central bank has a sole mandate, price stability – meaning that the breaking news of rising inflation forecasts for 2024 ahead of the meeting had swayed the consensus in favour of a hike today.

Staff Projections Confirm Rising HICP in 2024 and Forecast Worsening Growth Outlook

image2.png

Source: ECB staff projections

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Factors Influencing Future ECB Decision Making

Arguments against further hikes – Recession risk:

  • Worsening sentiment indicators (ZEW econ sentiment, PMI data – manufacturing in Germany)
  • Credit market – falling demand for new loans from both individuals and businesses
  • Stubborn inflation is explained in part by (base effects) the three months of Germany’s stimulus rolled out in the summer of 2022 (cheap train tickets and lower taxes on gasoline)

Arguments for maintaining tight monetary policy – Lingering inflation concerns:

  • Stubborn inflation (base effects) of Germany’s stimulus last summer adds uncertainty around upside surprised in inflation
  • High wage growth, currently at 5% YoY in Q2
  • ECB’s latest consumer expectations showed a minor lift in inflation expectations
  • Recent rise in oil could represent a challenge to prior progress on inflation

Ahead of the announcement, markets fully prices in a rate hike before the end of the year and got it straight away. With just 8 bps of tightening anticipated, it appears markets believe the ECB has reached the terminal rate – something the statement alluded to but there can be little doubt journalists will ask Christine Lagarde for confirmation on this at the press conference.

Markets receive the full 25-bps hike that was anticipated before year end

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Immediately after the announcement the euro sold off, particularly in EUR/USD as both US PPI and retail sales surprised to the upside 15 minutes after the ECB statement was released.

EUR/USD 5-Min Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
New Zealand Dollar After US CPI; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD Price Action
New Zealand Dollar After US CPI; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD Price Action
2023-09-14 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Holds Early Gains After Jobs Beat; Is AUD/USD Forming a Base?
Australian Dollar Holds Early Gains After Jobs Beat; Is AUD/USD Forming a Base?
2023-09-14 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
2023-09-13 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023